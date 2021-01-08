Marston's expects lockdown-led pub closures until March

Pubs, restaurants and other leisure businesses have been battered by coronavirus-induced curbs, and their prospects were further hammered as Britain announced its third national lockdown earlier this week to counter rising COVID-19 cases involving a new coronavirus variant.

Marston's, a two-century-old brewer known for its Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Lancaster Bomber beer, said trading was materially disrupted during the 13 weeks ended Jan. 2 due to the restrictions.

The London-listed company said government support is being accessed through the job retention scheme, with 97% of its employees currently furloughed and under business rates relief.

Under the government's support packages that were announced recently, hospitality and leisure companies would be able to claim one-off grants worth up to 9,000 pounds ($12,212.10) to get them through the coming months.

"We estimate Marston's has 13 months of spare liquidity under a full lockdown scenario and believe it is becoming increasingly well-positioned to emerge strongly from the pandemic," said Peel Hunt analysts in a note.

($1 = 0.7370 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)