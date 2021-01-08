Log in
MARSTON'S PLC    MARS   GB00B1JQDM80

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
Marston's expects lockdown-led pub closures until March

01/08/2021 | 03:07am EST
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Burton-on-Trent

(Reuters) -British pub operator Marston's Plc on Friday said it expects pubs to be closed at least until March as part of the national lockdown imposed earlier this week, with some curbs to remain even after businesses are allowed to reopen.

Pubs, restaurants and other leisure businesses have been battered by coronavirus-induced curbs, and their prospects were further hammered as Britain announced its third national lockdown earlier this week to counter rising COVID-19 cases involving a new coronavirus variant.

Marston's, a two-century-old brewer known for its Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Lancaster Bomber beer, said trading was materially disrupted during the 13 weeks ended Jan. 2 due to the restrictions.

The London-listed company said government support is being accessed through the job retention scheme, with 97% of its employees currently furloughed and under business rates relief.

Under the government's support packages that were announced recently, hospitality and leisure companies would be able to claim one-off grants worth up to 9,000 pounds ($12,212.10) to get them through the coming months.

"We estimate Marston's has 13 months of spare liquidity under a full lockdown scenario and believe it is becoming increasingly well-positioned to emerge strongly from the pandemic," said Peel Hunt analysts in a note.

($1 = 0.7370 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 561 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2021 27,5 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 469 M 1 994 M 1 994 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 471 M 639 M 640 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 13 095
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MARSTON'S PLC
Duration : Period :
Marston's PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSTON'S PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 69,20 GBX
Last Close Price 74,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Graham Findlay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William John Rucker Chairman
Andrew Andonis Andrea Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carolyn Jane Bradley Senior Independent Director
Bridget Lea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSTON'S PLC-1.46%639
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-2.61%121 302
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.71%34 178
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.1.49%16 154
SODEXO0.84%12 504
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-0.09%5 133
