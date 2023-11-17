Marston's PLC - Wolverhampton, England-based Marston's operates 1,440 pubs - Hires Justin Platt as new chief executive officer, starting January 10. Platt replaces Andrew Andrea, who steps down immediately after more than 20 years with the company. The Marston's management team will report to Chair William Rucker in the interim. Platt was most recently chief strategy officer of Merlin Entertainment, a former London listing that operates amusement parks and other visitor attractions. He had worked for Merlin for 12 years. Marston's adds that trading remains in line with management expectations. It will release its financial 2023 results on December 5.

"I am extremely proud to have navigated Marston's out of the pandemic as a focussed pub business and put in place a first-class management team who are achieving market outperformance," comments outgoing CEO Andrea.

Current stock price: 31.70 pence, down 2.5% on Friday

12-month change: down 15%

