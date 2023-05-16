Advanced search
    MARS   GB00B1JQDM80

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:29:50 2023-05-16 am EDT
34.80 GBX   -6.33%
11:14aMarston's revenue rises on strong interim trading but swings to loss
02:10aMarston : Interim results - 16 May 2023
02:04aEarnings Flash (MARS.L) MARSTON'S Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP407M
Marston's revenue rises on strong interim trading but swings to loss

05/16/2023 | 11:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - Marston's PLC on Tuesday said its revenue increased in the first half of its financial year, but that it swung to loss in the period.

Shares in Marston's fell 7.4% to 34.40 pence on Tuesday afternoon in London.

The Wolverhampton, England-based pub operator reported revenue for the first half ended April 1 of GBP407.0 million, up 10% from GBP369.7 million a year ago.

The firm said revenue was boosted by an 11% increase in like-for-like sales, with drink and food sales performing well, which the company said is a testament to its "predominantly community pub estate".

The company added that like-for-like sales in the last six weeks were up 7.9% compared with a year ago, boosted by Easter and May bank holiday dates.

Pretax loss was GBP38.1 million, swinging from profit of GBP25.6 million. The company noted that this figure included a GBP34.5 million net loss in respect of interest rate swap movements, which was a partial reversal of a GBP109.2 million net gain in 2022.

The company declared no dividend for financial 2023, owing to "continued macroeconomic uncertainty".

Looking ahead, Marston's said it is working hard to mitigate cost pressures, and expects to offset some inflation through cost efficiencies and pricing strategies.

Chief Executive Andrew Andrea said: "The strategy which we outlined 18 months ago is progressing well and generating positive results which is pleasing. Our [first half] performance clearly demonstrates that consumers remain as keen as ever to celebrate - and socialise within - the Great British Pub.

"We continue to deliver upon our clear strategic objective to reduce debt and progress our path to profitability, albeit the seasonality of our trading profile means that the majority of the group's profit is characteristically [second half] weighted."

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 834 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
Net income 2023 29,4 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1 490 M 1 865 M 1 865 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,66x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 235 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 12 147
Free-Float 94,4%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Andonis Andrea Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hayleigh Lupino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William John Rucker Chairman
Bridget Lea Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSTON'S PLC-6.14%294
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.50%122 245
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.01%47 311
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.9.80%18 368
SODEXO11.51%15 836
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-16.16%13 354
