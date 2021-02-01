Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marston's PLC    MARS   GB00B1JQDM80

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pub group Marston's rejects Platinum Equity's 666 million pound buyout offer

02/01/2021 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Burton-on-Trent

(Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's on Monday rejected a 665.8 million pound ($909.88 million) takeover proposal from Platinum Equity Advisors, saying the offer "very significantly undervalues" the company.

The offer of 105 pence per share represents a premium of around 40% to the closing price of the company's stock on Thursday, a day before Marston's publicly confirmed the approach.

But Marston's, which has been forced to shut its pubs under Britain's latest lockdown, said the private equity firm's offer was 19% lower than its pre-coronavirus share price.

Shares in the London-listed company were up 3.8% at 85.45 pence at 1557 GMT.

The proposal followed two earlier offers of 88 pence and 95 pence per share in December 2020, both of which were unanimously rejected by the board, the company said.

Marston's, the brewer of Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Lancaster Bomber beer, confirmed last week that it had received an unsolicited proposal from Platinum Equity for a possible cash offer.

Platinum Equity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARSTON'S PLC 6.46% 86.6 Delayed Quote.8.86%
PLATINUM 2.51% 1116.328 Delayed Quote.0.19%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.78% 2.54 End-of-day quote.3.25%
All news about MARSTON'S PLC
11:14aPREMIER MITON GROUP PLC : - Form 8.3 - Marston's plc OPD
PR
11:09aPub group Marston's rejects Platinum Equity's 666 million pound buyout offer
RE
10:43aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Marston's plc
DJ
09:46aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Marston's plc
PR
07:37aMARSTON : Liberum Downgrades Marston's To Hold From Buy
MT
07:33aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - MARSTON'S PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
01/29UK brewer and pubs group Marston's attracts U.S. private equity approach
RE
01/29Marston's Soars 19% on Unsolicited Takeover Proposal from Platinum Equity Adv..
MT
01/28MARSTON : Our Energy team has picked up gold at the Green World Awards.
PU
01/27MARSTON : Results of AGM 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 542 M 742 M 742 M
Net income 2021 -34,0 M -46,5 M -46,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 336 M 1 830 M 1 830 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 521 M 714 M 713 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 13 095
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MARSTON'S PLC
Duration : Period :
Marston's PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSTON'S PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 73,33 GBX
Last Close Price 82,30 GBX
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Graham Findlay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William John Rucker Chairman
Andrew Andonis Andrea Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carolyn Jane Bradley Senior Independent Director
Bridget Lea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSTON'S PLC8.86%714
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.51%113 973
COMPASS GROUP PLC-3.85%32 062
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-1.87%15 234
SODEXO6.13%13 020
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-7.20%4 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ