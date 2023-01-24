Saga performs in line with expectations

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Marston's PLC, up 7.7% at 44.00 pence, 12-month range 33.38p-85p. The Wolverhampton, England-based pub chain says like-for-like sales in the 16-week period to Saturday of last week were 13% ahead of the previous year. The company left its earnings guidance unchanged. "Whilst we still have certain cost challenges to navigate in 2023, we are well-positioned to continue to progress our strategy and are encouraged by the level of consumer resilience experienced to date," says Chief Executive Officer Andrew Andrea.

Saga PLC, up 5.7% at 161.06p, 12-month range 71.1p-329.6p. The over-50s travel operator remains on track to report underlying pretax profit between GBP20 million and GBP30 million in financial year to January 23, in line with previous guidance. Says revenue is expected to be between 40% and 50% ahead of the prior year, driven by continued cruise and travel recovery following the pandemic. In financial 2022, Saga reported an underlying pretax loss of GBP6.7 million and revenue of GBP377.2 million. "Saga continued to demonstrate progress in the second half of the year, delivering a trading performance which is broadly in line with expectations," says CEO Euan Sutherland.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Henry Boot PLC, down 4.5% at 235.00p, 12-month range 225p-349p. The property developer predicts a slight miss on annual pretax profit, due to a fall in UK commercial property valuations. Says market expectations for 2022 pretax profit are currently GBP48.1 million. In 2021, the company reported pretax profit of GBP35.1 million. Looking ahead, Henry Boot expects 2023 to be "more challenging that 2022". Expects to publish its full-year results on March 21.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

