  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marston's PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARS   GB00B1JQDM80

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29:18 2023-01-24 am EST
43.67 GBX   +6.88%
05:26aFTSE 100 dips after weak data highlights recession risks
RE
05:10aSaga performs in line with expectations
AN
04:34aMarston's annual sales rise as pub chain recovers from Covid
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Saga performs in line with expectations

01/24/2023 | 05:10am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Marston's PLC, up 7.7% at 44.00 pence, 12-month range 33.38p-85p. The Wolverhampton, England-based pub chain says like-for-like sales in the 16-week period to Saturday of last week were 13% ahead of the previous year. The company left its earnings guidance unchanged. "Whilst we still have certain cost challenges to navigate in 2023, we are well-positioned to continue to progress our strategy and are encouraged by the level of consumer resilience experienced to date," says Chief Executive Officer Andrew Andrea.

----------

Saga PLC, up 5.7% at 161.06p, 12-month range 71.1p-329.6p. The over-50s travel operator remains on track to report underlying pretax profit between GBP20 million and GBP30 million in financial year to January 23, in line with previous guidance. Says revenue is expected to be between 40% and 50% ahead of the prior year, driven by continued cruise and travel recovery following the pandemic. In financial 2022, Saga reported an underlying pretax loss of GBP6.7 million and revenue of GBP377.2 million. "Saga continued to demonstrate progress in the second half of the year, delivering a trading performance which is broadly in line with expectations," says CEO Euan Sutherland.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Henry Boot PLC, down 4.5% at 235.00p, 12-month range 225p-349p. The property developer predicts a slight miss on annual pretax profit, due to a fall in UK commercial property valuations. Says market expectations for 2022 pretax profit are currently GBP48.1 million. In 2021, the company reported pretax profit of GBP35.1 million. Looking ahead, Henry Boot expects 2023 to be "more challenging that 2022". Expects to publish its full-year results on March 21.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
HENRY BOOT PLC -4.47% 235 Delayed Quote.4.68%
MARSTON'S PLC 7.24% 43.6265 Delayed Quote.3.23%
SAGA PLC 6.03% 161.5845 Delayed Quote.21.14%
Financials
Sales 2023 829 M 1 025 M 1 025 M
Net income 2023 33,8 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1 528 M 1 891 M 1 891 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,58x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 259 M 320 M 320 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 12 147
Free-Float 94,4%
