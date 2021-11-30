Log in
    MARS   GB00B1JQDM80

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/30 03:09:04 am
69.3 GBX   -0.22%
UK's Marston's annual loss widens, but Christmas bookings positive

11/30/2021 | 02:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Burton-on-Trent

(Reuters) - Pub operator Marston's Plc posted a bigger annual loss and withheld dividend on Tuesday citing the potential for continuing uncertainty, as a new variant of the coronavirus identified last week threatens a sustained economic rebound.

But the British company, which has about 1,500 pubs in the UK, said bookings for the Christmas period were encouraging and in line with pre-pandemic levels.

"It is extremely encouraging that trading momentum has built well since reopening and trading is now exceeding FY2019 levels," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Andrea said, adding that the company believes the worst of the pandemic is behind them.

Marston's said its business has been improving since COVID-related curbs were relaxed in April, after repeated restrictions earlier pushed it to an underlying pre-tax loss of 100 million pounds ($133.12 million) for the 12 months ended Oct. 2, compared with a loss of 22 million pounds a year earlier.

Much like the case with the hospitality industry across the world, British pub operators were among the worst hit by the pandemic, with months of lockdowns or other form of restrictions on dining forcing them to cut jobs or raise funds to get through the crisis.

Given the significant disruption to trading in the financial year and the potential for continuing uncertainty, the company said it has decided not to propose a dividend for fiscal 2021.

($1 = 0.7512 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Peters and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
