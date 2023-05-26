Changes in Martela's Management Team

Mr. Kalle Lehtonen, Martela’s CFO and a member of the Group Management Team, has announced his resignation in order to pursue new opportunities outside the company. Mr. Lehtonen will leave his position on August 24, 2023 at the latest. Search for new CFO is commencing immediately.
Martela’s CEO Ville Taipale: ”I would like to thank Kalle for his contribution in the past five years and wish him success in his new duties”.
