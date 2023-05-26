Advanced search
MARTELA OYJ

2023-05-25
2.050 EUR   -1.44%
01:01aChanges in Martela's Management Team
GL
05/05MARTELA CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH
GL
05/05MARTELA CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH
AQ
Changes in Martela's Management Team

05/26/2023 | 01:01am EDT
Mr. Kalle Lehtonen, Martela’s CFO and a member of the Group Management Team, has announced his resignation in order to pursue new opportunities outside the company. Mr. Lehtonen will leave his position on August 24, 2023 at the latest.  Search for new CFO is commencing immediately.
Martela’s CEO Ville Taipale: ”I would like to thank Kalle for his contribution in the past five years and wish him success in his new duties”.

Martela Corporation

Ville Taipale
CEO

Further information
Ville Taipale, CEO, +358 50 557 2611

Distribution
Nasdaq OMX Helsinki
Key news media


www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.


All news about MARTELA OYJ
Financials
Sales 2023 106 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2023 -1,60 M -1,72 M -1,72 M
Net Debt 2023 11,5 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,69x
Yield 2023 4,88%
Capitalization 9,37 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 398
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart MARTELA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Martela Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTELA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,05 €
Average target price 2,10 €
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ville Juhani Taipale Chief Executive Officer
Kalle Lehtonen Chief Financial Officer
Johan Mild Chairman
Kalle Sulkanen Vice President-Operations
Eero Henrikki Martela Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARTELA OYJ-16.33%10
MILLERKNOLL, INC.-29.56%1 119
KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.90.31%454
UE FURNITURE CO., LTD.-4.92%390
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB (PUBL)-12.73%195
GROLLEAU-39.36%15
