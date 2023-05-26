Changes in Martela's Management Team

Mr. Kalle Lehtonen, Martela’s CFO and a member of the Group Management Team, has announced his resignation in order to pursue new opportunities outside the company. Mr. Lehtonen will leave his position on August 24, 2023 at the latest. Search for new CFO is commencing immediately.

Martela’s CEO Ville Taipale: ”I would like to thank Kalle for his contribution in the past five years and wish him success in his new duties”.

Martela Corporation





Ville Taipale

CEO





Further information

Ville Taipale, CEO, +358 50 557 2611





Distribution

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki

Key news media





www.martela.com





Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.