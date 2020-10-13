Log in
MARTELA OYJ    MARAS   FI0009900385

MARTELA OYJ

(MARAS)
  Report
10/13 03:26:32 am
2.24 EUR   +6.67%
Martela Oyj : ARTTI AURASMAA APPOINTED CEO OF MARTELA PLC

10/13/2020 | 03:15am EDT
Martela Plc's Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Artti Aurasmaa as a new CEO effective 19 October, 2020. Aurasmaa has solid experience in building service business growth in various industries. He has held leadership roles in companies such as 3StepIT, Stella Care, Ropo Capital and Vincit. Matti Rantaniemi, previous CEO, will resign from his position after being there for five years.

"The Board and I are very pleased to have appointed Artti as CEO of Martela. He is dynamic and enabling CEO, who has successfully been able to grow various industries service businesses both in Finland as well as in other Scandinavian countries. With Artti's leadership we will further accelerate Martela Lifecycle's expansion in whole Scandinavia.

During his time as CEO of Martela, Matti Rantaniemi has executed a significant structural change in the company. On behalf of entire Board I want to thank Matti for his work for the company."

"I am excited to have the possibility to be developing better working and learning environments together with Martela professionals. I believe that lifecycle model has currently an increasing demand while the working life itself is in front of a rapid change. It is also an honor to be part in taking Finnish design- and furniture expertise to other Scandinavian countries as well" says Artti Aurasmaa.

Martela Corporation

Heikki Martela
Chairman of the Board

About Artti Aurasmaa
Born 1975
M Sc. (Economy)

Main employment history
Ropo Capital Oy, CEO, 2016-2020
Stella Care Oy, CEO, 2014-2016
3StepIT Oy, CEO, 2005-2014

Current Board Memberships
Vincit Oyj, Chairman of the Board, 2019-
Ropo Capital Oy, member of the Board, 2020-
Bookers Group Oy, Chairman of the Board, 2020-
Yleinen työttömyyskassa YTK, member of the Board,, 2015-

Further information

Chairman of the Board Heikki Martela, tel. +358 50 502 4711

Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main news media

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission "Better working" and our vision "People-centric workplaces". Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Martela Oyj published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:14:09 UTC
