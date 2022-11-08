Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pankrot Holdings Oy
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(x) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in issuer
Name: Lehtonen, Kalle
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Martela Plc
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21014/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-11-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2098 Unit price: 2.74 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2098 Volume weighted average price: 2.74 EUR
Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968
