Published: 2024-05-17 11:00:00 CEST
Martela Corporation
Managers' Transactions
Martela Plc - Managers' transactions - Taipale

Martela Plc, Managers' transactions, 17.5.2024 at 12.00

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Taipale, Ville
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Martela Plc
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20240516144935_56
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-16
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13066 Unit price: 1.30 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 13066 Volume weighted average price: 1.30 EUR

Martela Plc
Henri Berg
CFO
tel +358 40 8365 464

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.

