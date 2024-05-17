Martela Plc, Managers' transactions, 17.5.2024 at 12.00
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kario, Suvi-Maarit
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Martela Plc
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20240516144935_59
Transaction date: 2024-05-16
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 1.30 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1500 Volume weighted average price: 1.30 EUR
Martela Plc
Henri Berg
CFO
tel +358 40 8365 464
Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.