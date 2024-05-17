Martela Plc

Martela Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the business support services. The Company offers the design of interiors, supply of furniture and accessories, product maintenance, as well as recycling. The Companyâs activities are divided into three operating business units: Finland, which is responsible for sales, marketing and service production in Finland; Sweden & Norway, which operates primarily through local dealers; Poland, which sales and distributes products through a sales network in Poland and the East-Central Europe; and Other, including operations of Kidex Oy, as well as business unit International, which manages supplementary export markets, such as the Netherland, Germany and Japan. Its product portfolio comprises chairs, branches, tables, auditorium seats, pedestals, shelving systems, space dividers, lightning, and phone booths, among others. In addition, It is a parent of a number of entities, such as Martela AB, 000 Martela and Grundell Muuttopalvelut.

Sector Business Support Supplies