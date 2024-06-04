Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4.6.2024, at 12:00



Martela Corporation announced on 16 May 2024 the result of a directed share issue to the key employees of the group.

Contrary to what was previously announced, the new shares are entered into the Trade Register on 4 June 2024 and trading on the new shares at the Main market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd begins on 5 June 2024.

