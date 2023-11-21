Martello Technologies Group Inc. is a technology company, which provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions to optimize the modern workplace. The Companyâs segments include Modern Workplace Optimization and Mitel. The Modern Workplace Optimization segment includes Vantage DX and Legacy Software Products. Mitel includes the Mitel Performance Analytics (MPA) product, software which is developed by it and sold by Mitel to its channel partners and enterprise customers to monitor and manage the performance of Mitel unified communications solutions. e Vantage DX provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. It develops software that monitors and optimizes the userâs experience of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration systems to help IT teams. Legacy Software Products, which include Gizmo, iQ, LiveMaps and Domino. It operates in Canada, the United States and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Sector Software