Martello Technologies Group Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 3.98 million compared to CAD 3.84 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.57 million compared to CAD 2.42 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was CAD 7.99 million compared to CAD 8.02 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 2.77 million compared to CAD 3.65 million a year ago.
Martello Technologies Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 21, 2023 at 05:55 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023