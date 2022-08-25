Log in
    MAR   PTMFR0AM0003

MARTIFER SGPS, S.A.

(MAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  07:54 2022-08-25 am EDT
1.280 EUR    0.00%
Martifer SGPS S A : 1H 2022 Results Presentation

08/25/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
HIGHLIGHTS

RESULTS ANALYSIS

ORDER BOOK

SUSTAINABILITY AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

DISCLOSURE

This document (20 pages) was prepared by Martifer SGPS, S.A. exclusively for the present disclosure. The referred financial information is unaudited information.

All communications, queries and requests for information relating to this document should be addressed to the representatives of Martifer SGPS, S.A..

2 EARNINGS RELESASE 1H 2022 MARTIFER GROUP

HIGHLIGHTS

RESULTS ANALYSIS ORDER BOOK

SUSTAINABILITY AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

HIGHLIGHTS

RESULTS ANALYSIS

ORDER BOOK

SUSTAINABILITY AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

103.7 M€

Operating Income reached

  1. M€ of which 61.1 M€ in Metallic Constructions, 32.3 M€ in the Naval Industry and
  1. M€ in Renewables

29.8 M€

Positive Equity of 29.8 M€, with Equity attributable to the Group of 29.4 M€

30 M€

Gross Value Added amounted to around 30 M€, 33% of Turnover

84%

Turnover generated outside Portugal and exports amount to 84% of the total Turnover of the Group

14.6 M€

Positive EBITDA of

14.6 M€ (margin of 15.8% on Turnover)

101 M€

Gross Debt with a reduction of

10 M€ in relation to December 2021 to 101 M€. Net Debt was reduced in 27 M€ to 43 M€

9.8 M€

Net Profit attributable to the Group of 9.8 M€

467 M€

Order Book of 467 M€ in

Metallic Constructions and in

the Naval Industry

4 EARNINGS RELESASE 1H 2022 MARTIFER GROUP

HIGHLIGHTS

RESULTS ANALYSIS

ORDER BOOK

SUSTAINABILITY AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

