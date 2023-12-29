Martifer SGPS S A : Group informs about contract entered into for the construction of six Offshore Patrol Vessels
December 29, 2023 at 12:30 pm EST
Oliveira de Frades, 29 December 2023
MARTIFER GROUP INFORMS ABOUT CONTRACT ENTERED INTO FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF SIX OFFSHORE PATROL VESSELS
Martifer, SGPS, S.A., publicly traded company ("Martifer"), hereby informs about the adjudication of a contract to its 100% owned subsidiary company WEST SEA - Estaleiros Navais, Unipessoal, Lda., for the construction of six Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Portuguese Navy, for an overall price of €299,760,000.00, net of VAT.
The enforceability of the contract entered into between the Portuguese Government and the subsidiary is subject to the approval of the Portuguese Court of Auditors.
Martifer SGPS, S.A.
Martifer SGPS, S.A. is a holding company organized around 3 areas of activity:
- construction of metal structures (58.3% of net sales; No. 1 in the Iberian Peninsula): for Oil & Gas infrastructure construction sector;
- shipbuilding (36.4%);
- construction of renewable energy production units and equipment (5.3% of net sales): wind farms, biodiesel production sites, wind tours, aerogenerators, solar energy systems, etc. The group also produces and distributes renewable energy-based electric energy.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal (63.1%), Europe (30%) and other (6.9%).