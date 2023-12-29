Representative for Market

Oliveira de Frades, 29 December 2023

MARTIFER GROUP INFORMS ABOUT CONTRACT ENTERED INTO FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF SIX OFFSHORE PATROL VESSELS

Martifer, SGPS, S.A., publicly traded company ("Martifer"), hereby informs about the adjudication of a contract to its 100% owned subsidiary company WEST SEA - Estaleiros Navais, Unipessoal, Lda., for the construction of six Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Portuguese Navy, for an overall price of €299,760,000.00, net of VAT.

The enforceability of the contract entered into between the Portuguese Government and the subsidiary is subject to the approval of the Portuguese Court of Auditors.

