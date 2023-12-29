The signing ceremony for the contract to build six new Ocean Patrol Vessels (NPO) for the Portuguese Navy took place on 29 December 2023 at the Navy's headquarters in Lisbon.





The construction of these six ships will be carried out by West Sea and reinforces confidence in the work of excellence that has been done in recent years at this shipyard, which promotes the development of the naval industry in Portugal.





"The six new NPOs, which will join the four already in operation, will play a crucial role in replacing the corvettes still in use, thus contributing to the modernisation and strengthening of the capacity to intervene in national maritime spaces.





NPOs are recognised for their versatility, being essential in fisheries surveillance missions, traffic control, preventing and combating maritime pollution, as well as in combating illegal activities such as drug trafficking and illegal immigration. In addition, they play a vital role in fulfilling the country's international commitments, particularly in the areas of maritime search and rescue and cooperative security within the NATO alliance." says idD Portugal Defence.