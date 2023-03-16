Martifer SGPS S A : informs about the Earnings Release regarding FY2022

HIGHLIGHTS
This document (20 pages) was prepared by Martifer SGPS, S.A. exclusively for the present disclosure. The referred financial information is unaudited information.
All communications, queries and requests for information relating to this document should be addressed to the representatives of Martifer SGPS, S.A..
25.8 M€
Positive EBITDA of
25.8 M€ (margin of 13.6% on Turnover)
35.1 M€
Positive Equity of 35.1 M€, with Equity attributable to the Group of 35.0 M€
97 M€
Gross Debt with a reduction of 14 M€ in relation to December 2021 to 97 M€. Net Debt was reduced in 29 M€ to 41 M€
211.5 M€
Operating Income reached
66 M€
Gross Value Added amounted to around 66 M€, 35% of Turnover
1.6 x
Net Debt/EBITDA 1.6x
460 M€
Order Book of 460 M€ in
Metallic Constructions and
in Naval Industry
78%
Turnover generated outside Portugal and exports amount to 78% of the total Turnover of the Group
13.3 M€
Net Profit attributable to the Group of 13.3 M€
RESULTS ANALYSIS
BUSINESS AREAS
