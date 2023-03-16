Advanced search
    MAR   PTMFR0AM0003

MARTIFER SGPS, S.A.

(MAR)
  Report
2023-03-16
1.080 EUR   +0.47%
02:05pMartifer Sgps S A : informs about the Earnings Release regarding FY2022
PU
02/02Martifer Sgps S A : informs about the award of a 68 million euro contract
PU
2022Martifer Sgps S A : Production of green hydrogen in Sines gains status as a national strategic project
PU
Martifer SGPS S A : informs about the Earnings Release regarding FY2022

03/16/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
HIGHLIGHTS

RESULTS ANALYSIS

BUSINESS AREAS

SUSTAINABILITY AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

DISCLOSURE

This document (20 pages) was prepared by Martifer SGPS, S.A. exclusively for the present disclosure. The referred financial information is unaudited information.

All communications, queries and requests for information relating to this document should be addressed to the representatives of Martifer SGPS, S.A..

  • EARNINGS RELEASE 2022 MARTIFER GROUP

HIGHLIGHTS

RESULTS ANALYSIS BUSINESS AREAS

SUSTAINABILITY AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

HIGHLIGHTS

RESULTS ANALYSIS BUSINESS AREAS

SUSTAINABILITY AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

25.8 M€

Positive EBITDA of

25.8 M€ (margin of 13.6% on Turnover)

35.1 M€

Positive Equity of 35.1 M€, with Equity attributable to the Group of 35.0 M€

97 M€

Gross Debt with a reduction of 14 M€ in relation to December 2021 to 97 M€. Net Debt was reduced in 29 M€ to 41 M€

  • EARNINGS RELEASE 2022 MARTIFER GROUP

211.5 M€

Operating Income reached

  1. M€ of which 122.0 M€ in Metallic Constructions, 69.6 M€ in the Naval Industry and
  1. M€ in Renewables

66 M€

Gross Value Added amounted to around 66 M€, 35% of Turnover

1.6 x

Net Debt/EBITDA 1.6x

DESTAQUES

460 M€

Order Book of 460 M€ in

Metallic Constructions and

in Naval Industry

78%

Turnover generated outside Portugal and exports amount to 78% of the total Turnover of the Group

13.3 M€

Net Profit attributable to the Group of 13.3 M€

HIGHLIGHTS

RESULTS ANALYSIS

BUSINESS AREAS

SUSTAINABILITY AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Martifer SGPS SA published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 18:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
