Martifer SGPS S A : informs about the award of a contract worth 35 million euros

Oliveira de Frades, 20th September 2021

MARTIFER INFORMS ABOUT THE AWARD OF A CONTRACT WORTH 35 MILLION EUROS

Martifer SGPS, S.A., a publicly-traded company ("Martifer"), hereby informs on the award to its subsidiary Martifer Constructions SAS ("Martifer France") of a contract in consortium with GTM SUD and Travaux du Midi Provence (companies part of VINCI Group) for the extension of the Marseille-Provence Airport. The global amount of the contract is 125 million Euros.

The works to be carried out by Martifer have an estimated value of 35 million Euros, and the planned deadline for the execution of the project is 37 months.

Martifer will be responsible for supplying and assembling metallic structures, glass façades, skylights, and aluminium plate cladding.

