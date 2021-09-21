Log in
Martifer SGPS S A : informs about the award of a contract worth 35 million euros

09/21/2021 | 04:42am EDT
Representative for Market

Relations:

Pedro Nuno Cardoso Abreu

Moreira

INVESTOR RELATIONS

investor.relations@martifer.com

T. +351 232 767 700

Reuters: MAR.LS

Bloomberg: MAR PL

Oliveira de Frades, 20th September 2021

MARTIFER INFORMS ABOUT THE AWARD OF A CONTRACT WORTH 35 MILLION EUROS

Martifer SGPS, S.A., a publicly-traded company ("Martifer"), hereby informs on the award to its subsidiary Martifer Constructions SAS ("Martifer France") of a contract in consortium with GTM SUD and Travaux du Midi Provence (companies part of VINCI Group) for the extension of the Marseille-Provence Airport. The global amount of the contract is 125 million Euros.

The works to be carried out by Martifer have an estimated value of 35 million Euros, and the planned deadline for the execution of the project is 37 months.

Martifer will be responsible for supplying and assembling metallic structures, glass façades, skylights, and aluminium plate cladding.

Martifer SGPS, S.A.

WWW.MARTIFER.COM

Martifer SGPS, SA | Portuguese Public Company | Zona Industrial de Oliveira de Frades, Oliveira de Frades | Registered in the Companies Registry Office of Oliveira de Frades under the single registration and incorporation number 505 127 261 | Share Capital: 50,000,000 Euros

Disclaimer

Martifer SGPS SA published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 08:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
