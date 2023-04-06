Advanced search
    MNP   GB0005372411

MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC

(MNP)
2023-04-06
342.00 GBX   -0.73%
01:04pMartin Currie Global NAV increases but overall return falls
AN
04/06MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC : Final dividend
FA
03/22Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Announces Fourth Interim Dividend for the Year Ending 31 January 2023, Payable on 28 April 2023
CI
Martin Currie Global NAV increases but overall return falls

04/06/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based investor in sustainable listed growth companies - Reports net asset value at January 31 was 382.2 pence, up from 364.6p a year prior. Pays unchanged annual dividend of 4.20p, including fourth interim payout of 1.5p. Reports total return of positive 0.3% in the year ended January 31 against benchmark, MSCI All Country World index, compared to positive 15.9% the year before. Says NAV per share total return was negative 8.8% in the year, against growth of positive 2.9% the year prior. Describes year as "turbulent," impacted by the war in Ukraine which affected the price of energy and other commodities. Adds Gillian Watson will retire as Chair following the Annual General Meeting on June 1 and Christopher Metcalfe, currently a non-executive director, will assume the role on that date.

Current stock price: 342 pence, down 1.2% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 0.3%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC -0.73% 342 Delayed Quote.16.50%
MSCI ACWI - ALL COUNTRY WORLD -0.40% 645.063 Real-time Quote.6.99%
Financials
Sales 2022 10,7 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2022 7,84 M 9,78 M 9,78 M
Net Debt 2022 23,4 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,9x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 257 M 321 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 31,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,7%
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gillian Anne Mcgregor Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Marian Glen Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary de Vinchelez Le Sueur Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John Christopher Ovington Metcalfe Independent Non-Executive Director
Lindsay Diane Dodsworth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC16.50%321
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC5.07%4 615
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-8.78%327
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP16.22%50
