Martin Currie Global NAV increases but overall return falls

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based investor in sustainable listed growth companies - Reports net asset value at January 31 was 382.2 pence, up from 364.6p a year prior. Pays unchanged annual dividend of 4.20p, including fourth interim payout of 1.5p. Reports total return of positive 0.3% in the year ended January 31 against benchmark, MSCI All Country World index, compared to positive 15.9% the year before. Says NAV per share total return was negative 8.8% in the year, against growth of positive 2.9% the year prior. Describes year as "turbulent," impacted by the war in Ukraine which affected the price of energy and other commodities. Adds Gillian Watson will retire as Chair following the Annual General Meeting on June 1 and Christopher Metcalfe, currently a non-executive director, will assume the role on that date.

Current stock price: 342 pence, down 1.2% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 0.3%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.