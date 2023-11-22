Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based investor in sustainable listed growth companies - Enters into unsecured three-year GBP10 million sterling term revolving loan facility agreement with Royal Bank Scotland of International Ltd. Says the facility has a variable interest rate, calculated at a rate of 1.55% over the sterling overnight index average. Says its existing GBP30 million loan with RBSI will mature on Thursday and be repaid in full. Agrees to draw down the full amount available under the new GBP10 million facility on the same day and for an initial period of six months. This will reduce its to GBP10 million from GBP30 million, while the new loan will represent approximately 4.1% of the net assets of the company.

Current stock price: 331.50 pence, up 0.5%

12-month change: up 7.6%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.