Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust - Edinburgh-based investor in sustainable listed growth companies - Reports net asset value per share total return of 8.9% in the six months July 31, compared to negative 8.8% the year prior. Revenue return per share totalled 1.56 pence, up from 1.39p, a 12% rise, while the dividend was left unchanged at 1.80p. Says two of its best performing investments were Nvidia and Adobe. Remains of the view that a portfolio selected for its long-term, sustainable potential should serve shareholders well.

Current stock price: 1.08 pence

12-month change: up 3.3%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

