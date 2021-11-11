Log in
    MLM   US5732841060

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

(MLM)
Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/11/2021 | 04:45pm EST
RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.44 per share on an annualized basis, is payable December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 30 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Osberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(919) 783-4691
Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com

Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 365 M - -
Net income 2021 739 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 25 779 M 25 779 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 8 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 413,24 $
Average target price 434,94 $
Spread / Average Target 5,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Howard Nye Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. J. Nickolas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John P. Mohr Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Laree E. Perez Independent Director
Sue W. Cole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.48.60%25 779
CRH PLC29.51%39 330
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED53.30%31 477
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY35.04%26 578
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED102.02%16 574
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG6.89%14 715