    MLM   US5732841060

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

(MLM)
  Report
Martin Marietta Materials : Nort Texas/Oklahoma District Celebrates 1 Year Without a Reportable Incident

07/26/2021 | 08:48am EDT
Nort Texas/Oklahoma District Celebrates 1 Year Without a Reportable Incident
Jul 26, 2021

Disclaimer

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 12:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 128 M - -
Net income 2021 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 22 218 M 22 218 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 8 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 356,23 $
Average target price 386,94 $
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Howard Nye Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. J. Nickolas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John P. Mohr Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Laree E. Perez Independent Director
Sue W. Cole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.25.45%22 407
CRH PLC21.84%40 996
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED41.64%26 931
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY20.11%23 563
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG21.43%17 863
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED67.00%13 346