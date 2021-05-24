Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLM   US5732841060

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

(MLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Martin Marietta Materials : MLM Acquisition Supplemental Information

05/24/2021 | 02:13am EDT
MARTIN MARIETTA TO ACQUIRE LEHIGH HANSON'S U.S. WEST REGION

May 2021

Business and Transaction Overview

Business Overview

AGGREGATES

CEMENT

~13MM tons

~1.5MM tons from 2

17 active sites with

cement plants

Transaction Overview

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

All-cash acquisition of 100% of Lehigh Hanson's U.S. West Region for

CA

CA

~30 years average

reserve life

Deep-water import

AZ

AZ

terminal and marine

dredging in Bay Area

READY MIX

  • ~2.3MM cubic

CA

yards from 29

CA

ready mix plants

~360 mixer trucks

AZ

in fleet

AZ

  • ~1.1MM tons of import with large distribution terminal network

ASPHALT

  • ~2.8MM tons of production from
    15 asphalt plants
  • ~0.3MM tons of paving services volume

$2.3 billion

Net purchase price of ~$2.0 billion, including ~$300 million

NPV of tax benefits

To be financed with cash on hand and new debt issuance

Rapid deleveraging plans will support current Investment Grade

credit profile

Accretive to EPS in the first full year following closing

TIMING AND CLOSING REQUIREMENTS

  • Subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions
  • Expected to close in the second half of 2021

2

Martin Marietta to Accelerate Coast-to-Coast Expansion with Scaled Aggregates Platform in the Western U.S.

1

2

3

Priority SOAR 2025 Target

Rare, Upstream Materials-Led Platform Expansion Solidifies Martin Marietta's Position

as a Leading Coast-to-Coast Aggregates Producer

Strategically Located in Target Megaregions with Attractive Long-Term Demand Drivers

4

New West Region Growth Platform Presents Significant Bolt-on Opportunities

5

Ability to Leverage Martin Marietta's Operating Discipline to Drive Margin Expansion

6

Financially Attractive While Executing on Martin Marietta's Capital Allocation Priorities

3

Represents a Priority SOAR 2025 Expansion Target

Platform Expansion…

…in Targeted Megaregions

  • Maintains Martin Marietta's upstream materials-ledprofile
  • Expands geographic footprint coast-to-coast
  • High-performingbusiness with further earnings growth potential
  • New west region growth platform presents significant bolt-onM&A opportunities

Cascadia

Great

Northern

Lakes

Northeast

California

Front

Range

Piedmont

Arizona Sun

Atlantic

Southern

Corridor

California

Texas

Triangle

Florida

Gulf Coast

Current footprint

Expanded footprint

Megaregions, as defined by America 2050

Rare platform for West Coast expansion

Coverage in 10 out of 11 Growth Megaregions

Source: America 2050

4

Unparalleled Track Record of Platform Expansion Through M&A

MARTIN MARIETTA HAS UTILIZED LARGE-SCALE ACQUISITIONS TO ESTABLISH ITS COVETED GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT…

"River for the Rockies" (2011)

Asset Swap with

TEXAS INDUSTRIES (2014)

BLUEGRASS MATERIALS (2018)

  • Products: Aggregates, Asphalt, Ready- mix
  • Rationale: Entry into Front Range of Colorado Megaregion, enabling an aggregates-led platform of scale
  • Footprint Expansion: Colorado (exit Mississippi River operations)
  • Products: Aggregates, Cement, Ready- mix
  • Rationale: Creates greater scale in aggregates with entry into strategic cement, adding vertical integration in a large and rapidly growing Megaregion
  • Footprint Expansion: Texas
  • Products: Aggregates
  • Rationale: Enhances aggregates position in high-growth Piedmont Atlantic and Southern Northeast Megaregions
  • Footprint Expansion: Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Kentucky, Tennessee

…COMPLEMENTED BY STRONG HISTORY OF BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, INCLUDING RECENTLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF TILLER CORPORATION

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
