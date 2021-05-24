Martin Marietta Materials : MLM Acquisition Supplemental Information
MARTIN MARIETTA TO ACQUIRE LEHIGH HANSON'S U.S. WEST REGION
Business and Transaction Overview
Business Overview
AGGREGATES
CEMENT
•
~13MM tons
• ~1.5MM tons from 2
•
17 active sites
with
cement plants
Transaction Overview
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
• All-cash acquisition of 100% of Lehigh Hanson's U.S. West Region for
~30 years average
reserve life
•
Deep-water import
AZ
AZ
terminal and marine
dredging in Bay Area
READY MIX
CA
yards
from 29
CA
ready mix plants
• ~360 mixer trucks
AZ
in fleet
AZ
~1.1MM tons of import with large distribution terminal network
ASPHALT
~2.8MM tons of production from
15 asphalt plants
~0.3MM tons of paving services volume
$2.3 billion
• Net purchase price of ~$2.0 billion, including ~$300 million
NPV of tax benefits
• To be financed with cash on hand and new debt issuance
• Rapid deleveraging plans will support current Investment Grade
credit profile
• Accretive to EPS in the first full year following closing
TIMING AND CLOSING REQUIREMENTS
Subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions
Expected to close in the second half of 2021
2
Martin Marietta to Accelerate Coast-to-Coast Expansion with Scaled Aggregates Platform in the Western U.S.
Priority SOAR 2025 Target
Rare, Upstream Materials-Led Platform Expansion Solidifies Martin Marietta's Position
as a Leading Coast-to-Coast Aggregates Producer
Strategically Located in Target Megaregions with Attractive Long-Term Demand Drivers
4
New West Region Growth Platform Presents Significant Bolt-on Opportunities
5
Ability to Leverage Martin Marietta's Operating Discipline to Drive Margin Expansion
6
Financially Attractive While Executing on Martin Marietta's Capital Allocation Priorities
Represents a Priority SOAR 2025 Expansion Target
✓
Platform Expansion…
✓
…in Targeted Megaregions
Maintains Martin Marietta's upstream materials-led profile
Expands geographic footprint coast-to-coast
High-performingbusiness with further earnings growth potential
New west region growth platform presents significant bolt-on M&A opportunities
Cascadia
Great
Northern
Lakes
Northeast
California
Front
Range
Piedmont
Arizona Sun
Atlantic
Southern
Corridor
California
Texas
Triangle
Florida
Gulf Coast
Current footprint
Expanded footprint
Megaregions, as defined by
America 2050
Rare platform for West Coast expansion
Coverage in 10 out of 11 Growth Megaregions
Unparalleled Track Record of Platform Expansion Through M&A
MARTIN MARIETTA HAS UTILIZED LARGE-SCALE ACQUISITIONS TO ESTABLISH ITS COVETED GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT…
"River for the Rockies" (2011)
Asset Swap with
TEXAS INDUSTRIES (2014)
BLUEGRASS MATERIALS (2018)
Products: Aggregates, Asphalt, Ready- mix
Rationale: Entry into Front Range of Colorado Megaregion, enabling an aggregates-led platform of scale
Footprint Expansion: Colorado (exit Mississippi River operations)
Products: Aggregates, Cement, Ready- mix
Rationale: Creates greater scale in aggregates with entry into strategic cement, adding vertical integration in a large and rapidly growing Megaregion
Footprint Expansion: Texas
Products: Aggregates
Rationale: Enhances aggregates position in high-growth Piedmont Atlantic and Southern Northeast Megaregions
Footprint Expansion: Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Kentucky, Tennessee
…COMPLEMENTED BY STRONG HISTORY OF BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, INCLUDING RECENTLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF TILLER CORPORATION
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.