Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

01/23/2023 | 05:16pm EST
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2023 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 6, 2023.

 

Qualified Notice to Nominees

 

Partnership:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

 

Unit Class:

Common

 

CUSIP #:

573331105

 

RE:

Qualified Notice Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulation §1.1446-4

 

Record Date:

February 7, 2023

 

Payable Date:

February 14, 2023

 

Per Unit Amount:

$0.005

 

Section I: This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Section II: The entire amount of the distribution realized per U.S. Treasury Regulation 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii) is in excess of cumulative net taxable income.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

MMLP-F


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,2%
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Bondurant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon L. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ruben S. Martin Chairman
Randall L. Tauscher Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
C. Scott Massey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.11.67%130
ENBRIDGE INC.5.86%84 599
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.72%55 999
TC ENERGY CORPORATION7.48%43 792
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.10%41 898
ENERGY TRANSFER LP7.50%39 409