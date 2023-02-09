Advanced search
MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

(MMLP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06:17 2023-02-09 am EST
2.695 USD   -0.19%
11:01aMartin Midstream Partners L.P. Will Host a Conference Call on February 16 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings, Along With 2023 Financial Guidance
BU
02/08Martin Midstream Partners L.p. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Martin Midstream Finance Corp. Completes the Sale of $400 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of 11.500% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Due 2028
CI
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Will Host a Conference Call on February 16 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings, Along With 2023 Financial Guidance

02/09/2023 | 11:01am EST
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (“MMLP” or the “Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 and issue 2023 financial guidance after the market closes on February 15, 2023.

An investors’ conference call to review the fourth quarter and full-year results, along with 2023 financial guidance will be held the following day.

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT (please dial in by 7:55 a.m.)

Dial In #: (888) 330-2384

Conference ID: 8536096

Replay Dial In # (800) 770-2030 – Conference ID: 8536096

A webcast of the conference call will also be available by visiting the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website at www.MMLP.com.

During the conference call, management will discuss certain non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures for which reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be provided in Martin Midstream Partners’ announcement concerning its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, along with an archive of the replay.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

MMLP-F


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,70 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Bondurant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon L. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ruben S. Martin Chairman
Randall L. Tauscher Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
C. Scott Massey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.-10.00%105
ENBRIDGE INC.0.45%80 105
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.13%56 238
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.85%41 812
KINDER MORGAN, INC.0.77%40 954
ENERGY TRANSFER LP8.26%39 471