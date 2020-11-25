Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Martin Midstream Partners L.P.    MMLP

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

(MMLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Participate in Investor Conferences

11/25/2020 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KILGORE, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that members of executive management will participate in the BofA Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020; and the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A copy of the Partnership’s presentation will be available by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.MMLP.com, or by contacting:

Sharon Taylor – Director of Investor Relations
(877) 256-6644

MMLP-E


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
05:09pMARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Participate in Investor Conferences
PU
05:01pMARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. : to Participate in Investor Conferences
AQ
05:00pMartin Midstream Partners L.P. to Participate in Investor Conferences
GL
11/18MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. : Announces Participation in the RBC Capital Mark..
AQ
11/17MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Announces Participation in the RBC Capital Marke..
PU
11/17MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. : Announces Participation in the RBC Capital Mark..
AQ
11/17Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the RBC Capital Mar..
GL
11/05MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/26MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
10/23MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. : Announces Executive Leadership Changes
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 688 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,41 M - -
Net Debt 2020 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x
Yield 2020 4,48%
Capitalization 68,8 M 68,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,17 $
Last Close Price 1,77 $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruben S. Martin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall L. Tauscher Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert D. Bondurant CFO, Treasurer, Director & Executive VP
C. Scott Massey Independent Director
Byron R. Kelley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.-56.08%69
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.-7.79%14 877
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-19.60%1 088
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED22.87%1 062
GOLAR LNG LIMITED-29.68%979
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.-38.90%460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ