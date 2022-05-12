Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
  News
  Summary
    MMLP   US5733311055

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

(MMLP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/12 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.900 USD   -7.36%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Participate in the 2022 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference

05/12/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (“MMLP” or the “Partnership”) announced today that members of executive management will participate in the 2022 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference taking place May 16-18, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A copy of the Partnership’s presentation will be available by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.MMLP.com.

MMLP-E


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
04:31pMartin Midstream Partners L.P. to Participate in the 2022 Energy Infrastructure Council..
BU
05/05MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
04/21TRANSCRIPT : Martin Midstream Partners L.P., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2022
CI
04/20Martin Midstream Partners Logs Upbeat Q1 Results, Raises Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2..
MT
04/20MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARES ..
PU
04/20Martin Midstream Partners Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Qua..
BU
04/20Earnings Flash (MMLP) MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. Reports Q1 Revenue $59.1M
MT
04/20Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/20Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution for the Quarter End..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 164 M 164 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,21 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Bondurant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon L. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ruben S. Martin Chairman
Randall L. Tauscher Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
C. Scott Massey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.58.27%164
ENBRIDGE INC.13.46%87 790
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.90%56 452
TC ENERGY CORPORATION18.70%53 047
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.77%41 994
WILLIAMS COMPANIES31.26%41 973