Official MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. press release

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (“MMLP” or the “Partnership”) announced today that members of executive management will participate in the 2023 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium taking place Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7, 2023. A copy of the Partnership’s presentation will be available by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, and storage services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marketing, distribution, and transportation services for natural gas liquids and blending and packaging services for specialty lubricants and grease. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.MMLP.com.

MMLP-E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204419019/en/