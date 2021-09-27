Log in
Martinrea International : Inc. Donates 1 Million Face Masks to the Province of Ontario

09/27/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
VAUGHAN, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced it made a significant donation of 1 million face masks to the Province of Ontario. The Honourable Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (MEDJCT) was present to accept the donation from Martinrea’s leadership team.

Martinrea’s Alfield Industries purchased a mask making machine in 2020 and have carefully calibrated every component to produce face masks that offer a highly breathable, medical grade material and three layers of protection.

“It is amazing how much our team members accomplished in such a short time,” said Larry Paine, Executive Vice President, Metallics Business Unit for Martinrea International. “They focused their time, energy, and talents to help protect our people and the community.”

In addition to the production of face masks, Martinrea has contributed to fighting COVID-19 in several ways including the production of 30,000+ ventilator stands for General Motors Company, face shields, and other Personal Protection Equipment, as well as assisting in testing and vaccination programs, and volunteer efforts throughout the pandemic.

“We are incredibly proud of our mask making efforts, providing over 10 million of them to our people and their families, as well as to food banks, hospitals, and governments,” said Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman of Martinrea International. “Our key guiding principle is the Golden Rule—treating people the way we want to be treated.  And that is what we do, not just at work, but in our communities as well.  We are also proud to have worked together with the Government of Ontario, and others, to fight an unprecedented health and economic crisis.”

“As the pandemic continues to impact the world, there remains a need for supplies and protective gear, like face masks, to allow all workers and communities to safeguard against COVID-19,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and CEO of Martinrea International. “We are proud to make this donation as we all continue to come together to do our part to protect one another.”

“Once again, Martinrea, one of our largest and most dynamic auto parts companies, has come through for the people of Ontario,” said Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Last year, at the height of the first COVID wave, Martinrea pivoted production at one of its plants to manufacture face masks for employees and others. In a demonstration of its Ontario Spirit, Martinrea is donating 1 million of these face masks, and the Province gratefully accepts their generosity as we continue to fight together against COVID-19.”

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:
Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing
E-mail: deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com
Tel: 248.392.9727
Mobile: 586.634.1766

Investor Relations Contact:
Neil Forster – Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
E-mail: neil.forster@martinrea.com
Tel: 289-982-3020
Mobile: 647.210.2385


