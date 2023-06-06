Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Martinrea International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRE   CA5734591046

MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MRE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
12.12 CAD   +2.19%
05:26pMartinrea International Inc. Holds Annual General Meeting
GL
05/19RBC Capital Markets 2023 Canada Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference; 3rd of 10 Parts, Auto Suppliers
MT
05/10NanoXplore Brief: Raising revenue guidance to a range of $120-125 million from $115-120 million previously, for fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, implying revenue growth of 27-33%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martinrea International Inc. Holds Annual General Meeting

06/06/2023 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting.

Rob Wildeboer, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated: “We would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming show of support. The voting results were very positive. As a board, we will continue to do our best for the Company and our shareholders.”

Mr. Wildeboer added: “At the meeting, we presented an operational, financial and strategic overview of the Company and its opportunities.  The Company is performing well in multiple ways, our culture is a sustainable competitive advantage, and we expect to continue to deliver positive results for our stakeholders.  Our outlook remains positive.”

Martinrea held an annual general meeting on June 6, 2023. A total of 48,464,187 Common Shares, or 60.29% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee by a substantial majority as follows:

Rob Wildeboer96.78%
Fred Olson96.41%
Pat D’Eramo99.51%
Terry Lyons95.11%
Maureen Midgley99.66%
David Schoch99.26%
Molly Shoichet99.45%
Sandra Pupatello96.50%
Edward Waitzer97.99%

Additionally, Martinrea’s advisory “say on pay” vote received 98.26% support.

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 58 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Wildeboer
Executive Chairman
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416.749.0314
Fax: 289.982.3001

Fred Di Tosto
Chief Financial Officer
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416.749.0314
Fax: 289.982.3001


All news about MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
05:26pMartinrea International Inc. Holds Annual General Meeting
GL
05/19RBC Capital Markets 2023 Canada Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference; 3r..
MT
05/10NanoXplore Brief: Raising revenue guidance to a range of $120-125 milli..
MT
05/10NanoXplore Brief: Total revenues of $31.6 million in Q3 and Raises Reve..
MT
05/04Martinrea International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
05/04Transcript : Martinrea International Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 202..
CI
05/04Martinrea Int'l Brief: Q1 Diluted net earnings per share of $0.60,..
MT
05/04Martinrea Int'l Brief: Q1 Total sales of $1,303.9 million, up 12.9..
MT
05/04Martinrea International Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Sales and Declares Dividend
GL
05/04Martinrea International Inc. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on or About July 15, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 010 M 3 735 M 3 735 M
Net income 2023 198 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2023 998 M 744 M 744 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,89x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 948 M 707 M 707 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Martinrea International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,12 CAD
Average target price 19,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pat D'Eramo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Fred di Tosto Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. E. Wildeboer Executive Chairman
Ganesh K. V. K. Iyer Chief Technology Officer
Fred D. Olson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.5.33%706
DENSO CORPORATION39.44%48 869
APTIV PLC-0.06%24 960
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD13.47%15 908
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.11%14 566
CONTINENTAL AG19.90%14 381
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer