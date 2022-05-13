Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Martinrea International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRE   CA5734591046

MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MRE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/13 01:56:12 pm EDT
9.020 CAD   +4.52%
01:09pMartinrea International Inc. to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference
GL
05/05Martinrea first-quarter profit falls 35 per cent despite higher revenues
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Martinrea International Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martinrea International Inc. to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference

05/13/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced Pat D’Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer and Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer will present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Industrials & Transportation Conference (in person event) on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 (schedules are subject to change without further notice).

Messrs. D’Eramo and Di Tosto will be speaking on the Company’s general business and strategy as outlined in the Company’s investor presentation posted on www.martinrea.com and in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedar.com.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Neil Forster, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
E-mail: neil.forster@martinrea.com
Tel: 289.982.3020
Mobile: 647.210.2385

Media Contact:
Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing
E-mail: deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com
Tel: 248.392.9727
Mobile: 586.634.1766


All news about MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
01:09pMartinrea International Inc. to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automo..
GL
05/05Martinrea first-quarter profit falls 35 per cent despite higher revenues
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Martinrea International Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Martinrea International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
05/05Earnings Flash (MRE.TO) MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1 Total Revenue $1,155 Million
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (MRE.TO) MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL Posts Q1 Adjusted EPS C$0.31
MT
05/05Martinrea International Inc. Reports First-Quarter Results and Declares Dividend
GL
05/05Martinrea International Inc. Provides Production Sales Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
05/05Martinrea International Inc. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on June 30, 2022
CI
04/28Martinrea International Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results on May 5, 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 468 M 3 455 M 3 455 M
Net income 2022 102 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 024 M 792 M 792 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 694 M 533 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Martinrea International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,63 CAD
Average target price 13,64 CAD
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pat D'Eramo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Fred di Tosto Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. E. Wildeboer Executive Chairman
Ganesh K. V. K. Iyer Chief Technology Officer
Fred D. Olson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.96%533
DENSO CORPORATION-23.49%43 412
APTIV PLC-44.53%24 787
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.68%16 618
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-23.77%13 718
CONTINENTAL AG-29.95%13 584