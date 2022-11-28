Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Martinrea International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRE   CA5734591046

MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MRE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
11.61 CAD   -1.53%
03:43pMartinrea International Inc. to Present at the National Bank Financial 3rd Annual Clean Tech Conference
GL
11/04Auto parts producers see supply chains improving but shutdowns still weigh
AQ
11/02BMO Research Reviews Martinrea's Q3 Results
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Martinrea International Inc. to Present at the National Bank Financial 3rd Annual Clean Tech Conference

11/28/2022 | 03:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, will present at the National Bank Financial 3rd Annual Clean Tech Conference (Virtual Format) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 (schedules are subject to change without further notice).

Mr. Wildeboer will be a guest on the “Developing a North American Supply Chain for Next Gen Batteries” panel along with Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore Inc., and Jean Francois Beland, Vice President, Ressources Quebec of Investissement Quebec.

During the presentation, Mr. Wildeboer may refer to the Company’s general business and strategy as outlined in the Company’s investor presentation posted on www.martinrea.com and in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedar.com.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:
Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing
E-mail: deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com
Tel: 248.392.9727
Mobile: 586.634.1766

Investor Relations Contact:
Neil Forster – Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
E-mail: neil.forster@martinrea.com
Tel: 289-982-3020
Mobile: 647.210.2385


All news about MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
03:43pMartinrea International Inc. to Present at the National Bank Financial 3rd Annual Clean..
GL
11/04Auto parts producers see supply chains improving but shutdowns still weigh
AQ
11/02BMO Research Reviews Martinrea's Q3 Results
MT
11/02Martinrea International Rises 12%, Upgraded at Raymond James
MT
11/01Martinrea reports record quarterly sales as supply constraints ease
AQ
11/01Transcript : Martinrea International Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 202..
CI
11/01Martinrea Reports Q3 Adjusted EPS of $0.56, Revenue up 41% YoY to $1.19 Billion
MT
11/01Martinrea International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
11/01Martinrea International Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for 2023
CI
11/01Earnings Flash (MRE.TO) MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL Posts Q3 Adjusted Net Earnings per Shar..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 633 M 3 445 M 3 445 M
Net income 2022 125 M 93,0 M 93,0 M
Net Debt 2022 1 102 M 819 M 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 948 M 705 M 705 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Martinrea International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 11,79 CAD
Average target price 14,33 CAD
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pat D'Eramo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Fred di Tosto Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. E. Wildeboer Executive Chairman
Ganesh K. V. K. Iyer Chief Technology Officer
Fred D. Olson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.2.52%709
DENSO CORPORATION-19.18%41 600
APTIV PLC-35.82%28 683
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.58%17 589
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-18.07%14 505
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-24.69%12 487