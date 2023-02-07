Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Marubeni Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-07 am EST
1738.00 JPY   +1.31%
02/06Marubeni : Transcript of CEO's briefing on Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 has been uploaded.
PU
02/06Yen Weakness Solidifes Japan Stock Buying; Denso Shares Expand 3% on Uptick in Fiscal Nine-month Profit
MT
02/06Marubeni Ups FY23 Earnings, Dividend Forecast After 41.5% Gain in Fiscal Nine-month Profit; Shares Rise 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EV batteries getting second life on California power grid

02/07/2023 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
California company giving EV batteries a second life on power grid

(Reuters) - Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state's power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy.

B2U Storage Solutions Inc, a Los Angeles-based startup, said it has 25 megawatt-hours of storage capacity made up of 1,300 former EV batteries tied to a solar energy facility in Lancaster, California. The project is believed to be the first of its kind selling power into a wholesale market and earned $1 million last year, according to Chief Executive Freeman Hall.

Though the technology is nascent, grid-scale storage provides a useful destination for the millions of used battery packs that will come from the transition to electrified transportation in the coming years. It is also a more cost-effective way to deploy the massive amounts of battery capacity needed to store solar and wind energy for when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing.

B2U's technology allows the EV battery packs to be bundled together without having to be taken apart first. Founded in 2019, the company is backed by Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp.

By extending the batteries' lives, project developers can save both resources and costs. Hall estimates that a system like B2U's could lower grid-scale battery capital costs by about 40%.

"Second life and re-use helps the overall lifecycle be more energy efficient, given all the efforts that go into making that battery," Hall said in an interview. "So you're getting maximum value out of it."

Batteries are worked hard during their years powering vehicles, and over time their range deteriorates. But they still hold value as stationary storage, which has gentler demands, Hall said.

The batteries in the B2U system are up to 8-years old and once powered vehicles built by Honda and Nissan.

The company is seeking to develop additional projects in California and Texas.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Nichola Groom


© Reuters 2023
All news about MARUBENI CORPORATION
02/06Marubeni : Transcript of CEO's briefing on Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal..
PU
02/06Yen Weakness Solidifes Japan Stock Buying; Denso Shares Expand 3% on Uptick in Fiscal N..
MT
02/06Marubeni Ups FY23 Earnings, Dividend Forecast After 41.5% Gain in Fiscal Nine-month Pro..
MT
02/03Japan's Nikkei ends at seven-week high; Sony jumps on robust outlook
RE
02/03Japanese trading houses lift dividend forecasts on record profits
RE
02/03Japanese trading houses lift dividend forecasts on record profits
RE
02/03Marubeni : Personnel Changes
PU
02/02Marubeni : Notice Regarding the Revision of the Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Endi..
PU
02/02Marubeni Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
02/02Marubeni Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 10 262 B 77 334 M 77 334 M
Net income 2023 531 B 3 998 M 3 998 M
Net Debt 2023 1 536 B 11 576 M 11 576 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,60x
Yield 2023 4,47%
Capitalization 2 909 B 21 924 M 21 924 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 42 882
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart MARUBENI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 715,50 JPY
Average target price 1 833,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masumi Kakinoki President, CEO & Representative Director
Takayuki Furuya Executive Officer & Manager-Corporate Planning
Fumiya Kokubu Chairman
Kyohei Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Yuri Okina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUBENI CORPORATION13.23%21 924
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.22%50 535
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.01%45 080
ITOCHU CORPORATION-2.92%44 188
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-59.26%21 997
SUMITOMO CORPORATION4.67%21 655