Japan's trading houses serve up buffet of record earnings

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan's trading houses booked
record profits and upped full-year guidance, lifted by surging
prices for commodities and growing demand for machinery,
shipping and food as the global economy began to shake off the
effects of a pandemic-induced slump.
Like their global rivals in energy and mining, Itochu Corp
, Mitsubishi Corp and other Japanese trading
houses have benefited from the rally that has driven the prices
of items from coal to coffee to record, or near-historic, highs.
Itochu said on Friday its net profit almost doubled to a
record 500.6 billion yen ($4.4 billion) in the six months
through Sept. 30, while Mitsubishi's profit more than quadrupled
to a record 360.6 billion yen.
"A historic rally in iron ore prices and a recovery in our
overseas businesses, thanks to a pick-up in economic activity in
China, Europe and the United States contributed to our
earnings," said Keita Ishii, the president of Itochu.
The sogo shosha, as they are known in Japanese, have also
paid handsome returns to U.S. investor Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway after it bought 5% stakes in each of
the five trading houses a little over a year ago.
With dividends re-invested, those investments, valued at
about $6.2 billion at the time, have returned between about a
quarter in the case of Itochu and more than 70% for Marubeni,
Refinitiv Eikon data shows.
All five trading companies raised annual dividend forecasts,
while Itochu also announced a new policy of minimum dividends as
it lifted its full-year forecast to 750 billion yen, another
record.
Mitsubishi nearly doubled its full-year profit estimate to
740 billion yen, also a record, as it paid a dividend of 71 yen
per share for the first half.
Analysts had predicted full-year profits of about 70 billion
yen less for Itochu and Mitsubishi, according to Refinitiv data.
Marubeni Corp, Mitsui & Co and Sumitomo
Corp, the other three, also reported record results
this week.
Recent falls in commodities, China's slowing growth and the
bottleneck in global supply chains are likely to constrain
future profit growth, executives said.
Mitsubishi's forecasts reflect expected falls in prices of
coking coal, said Chief Financial Officer Kazuyuki Masu, adding
that such high levels were unsustainable.
"We don't appreciate high volatility in natural resource
prices ... but it is important that we are able to take
advantage of them when they rally," he said.
