Apr. 05, 2024

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is pleased to announce that PT. Jawa Satu Power (hereinafter, "JSP"), which is owned in consortium by Marubeni, PT Pertamina (Persero) (hereinafter, "Pertamina"), and Sojitz Corporation (hereinafter, "Sojitz"), commenced commercial operation of the Jawa1 Gas-Fired IPP Plant, which is part of the Jawa1 Gas-Fired IPP Project (hereinafter, "Project"), located in the Republic of Indonesia (hereinafter, "Indonesia") on March 29, 2024.

Through this Project, Indonesia's first large scale "Gas-to-Power" project initiative, a 1,760MW gas-fired power plant and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (hereinafter, "FSRU") with a storage capacity of 170,000 m3 were constructed to generate and provide power in West Java, Indonesia. All generated power from the plant will be dispatched to PT. PLN (Persero) (hereinafter, "PLN") under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

The Indonesian government and PLN, according to the Electricity Business Plan (RUPTL), are aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing reliance on coal and diesel power generation with high environmental burden. As part of this Electricity Business Plan, the Indonesian government and PLN are promoting the transition to gas-fired power plants that use natural gas, including LNG, as a fuel source, while also increasing the percentage of renewable energy.

In March 2021, Marubeni established its long-term vision for climate change, positioning its green strategy as a fundamental policy for enhancing corporate value in its Mid-Term Management Strategy "GC2024". Leveraging its accumulated achievements and experience around the world, Marubeni will continue to contribute to the stable supply of electricity in Indonesia as well as the development of Gas-to-Power projects in response to societal needs for transitioning to a decarbonized society.

Outline of the Jawa 1 Gas-Fired IPP Project: 1) Gas-Fired Power Plant Project Company: PT. Jawa Satu Power Ownership: Pertamina (40%), Marubeni (40%), Sojitz (20%) Project Site: Cilamaya, West Java Province, Java Island, Republic of Indonesia Generating Capacity: 1,760MW Off-taker: PLN Contract Period: 25 years 2) FSRU Project Company: PT. Jawa Satu Regas Ownership: Pertamina (26%), Marubeni (20%), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (19%), Sojitz (10%), others (25%) Project Site: Cilamaya, West Java Province, Java Island, Republic of Indonesia Storage Capacity: 170,000m3

Related news releases:

・December 7, 2018

Marubeni Finalizes Project Finance Agreement and Begins Construction of Jawa1 Gas-Fired IPP Project in Indonesia

https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2018/release/00047.html

・January 31, 2017

Marubeni Corporation to Enter into Power Purchase Agreement for Jawa 1 Gas-Fired IPP Project in Indonesia

https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2017/release/20170131_2.pdf