Marubeni : Commercial Operation of the Jawa1 Gas-Fired IPP Plant Commences in Indonesia
April 04, 2024 at 10:05 pm EDT
Share
Apr. 05, 2024
Marubeni Corporation
Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is pleased to announce that PT. Jawa Satu Power (hereinafter, "JSP"), which is owned in consortium by Marubeni, PT Pertamina (Persero) (hereinafter, "Pertamina"), and Sojitz Corporation (hereinafter, "Sojitz"), commenced commercial operation of the Jawa1 Gas-Fired IPP Plant, which is part of the Jawa1 Gas-Fired IPP Project (hereinafter, "Project"), located in the Republic of Indonesia (hereinafter, "Indonesia") on March 29, 2024.
Through this Project, Indonesia's first large scale "Gas-to-Power" project initiative, a 1,760MW gas-fired power plant and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (hereinafter, "FSRU") with a storage capacity of 170,000 m3 were constructed to generate and provide power in West Java, Indonesia. All generated power from the plant will be dispatched to PT. PLN (Persero) (hereinafter, "PLN") under a 25-year power purchase agreement.
The Indonesian government and PLN, according to the Electricity Business Plan (RUPTL), are aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing reliance on coal and diesel power generation with high environmental burden. As part of this Electricity Business Plan, the Indonesian government and PLN are promoting the transition to gas-fired power plants that use natural gas, including LNG, as a fuel source, while also increasing the percentage of renewable energy.
In March 2021, Marubeni established its long-term vision for climate change, positioning its green strategy as a fundamental policy for enhancing corporate value in its Mid-Term Management Strategy "GC2024". Leveraging its accumulated achievements and experience around the world, Marubeni will continue to contribute to the stable supply of electricity in Indonesia as well as the development of Gas-to-Power projects in response to societal needs for transitioning to a decarbonized society.
Outline of the Jawa 1 Gas-Fired IPP Project:
1) Gas-Fired Power Plant
Project Company:
PT. Jawa Satu Power
Ownership:
Pertamina (40%), Marubeni (40%), Sojitz (20%)
Project Site:
Cilamaya, West Java Province, Java Island, Republic of Indonesia
Cilamaya, West Java Province, Java Island, Republic of Indonesia
Storage Capacity:
170,000m3
Related news releases:
・December 7, 2018
Marubeni Finalizes Project Finance Agreement and Begins Construction of Jawa1 Gas-Fired IPP Project in Indonesia https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2018/release/00047.html
・January 31, 2017
Marubeni Corporation to Enter into Power Purchase Agreement for Jawa 1 Gas-Fired IPP Project in Indonesia https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2017/release/20170131_2.pdf
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Marubeni Corporation published this content on
05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 April 2024 02:04:03 UTC.
Marubeni Corporation is a diversified group organized primarily around 12 business segments:
- sale of agricultural products and related services (47% of net sales): sale of agricultural inputs (crop protection products, fertilizers, seeds, etc.), precision farming services, formulation of crop protection products, export of cereals and oilseeds, etc.;
- sale of food products (17.6%);
- production and distribution of oil, gas, alternative energy and electricity (10.4%);
- production of chemicals and petrochemicals (6.4%);
- production of metals and mineral resources (4.9%);
- sale and financing of industrial and construction machinery and equipment (4.6%). The group also develops car sales and tire distribution activities;
- sales of consumer electronics (4.3%). In addition, the group develops real estate development and management activities;
- sale of forest products (2.3%): wood chips and biomass fuel, pulp and waste paper, paper, paperboard, hygiene products, building & construction materials and wood products;
- sale of apparel, accessories, textile and lifestyle products (1.1%);
- management and operation of aircraft and ships (1%);
- development of energy production units and industrial installations (0.3%);
- finance and leasing (0.1%): auto finance, aircraft leasing, aircraft engine leasing, leasing and renting of refrigerated trailers, commercial vehicles and commercial freight railcars, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (37.2%), the United States (42.5%)