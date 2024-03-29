Mar. 29, 2024
Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni"), alongside Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (hereinafter, "HZI") and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (hereinafter, "JOIN"), have concluded a concession agreement with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (hereinafter, "EWEC") and Tadweer Group for the Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy Project (hereinafter, the "Project"), to be deployed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in the UAE.

Marubeni, through a special purpose company to be jointly owned by a consortium consisting of Marubeni, HZI, and JOIN in cooperation with Tadweer Group, will construct, operate, maintain, and own the Waste-to-Energy plant, with an annual capacity for the treatment of 900,000 tons of waste and for 80MW power generation. This will be the first Waste-to-Energy plant in Abu Dhabi and will be owned and operated for 30 years, with EWEC procuring the electricity produced over that period.

Through the Project, the method used for waste treatment will transition from landfilling to incineration, thereby reducing methane gas emissions from landfills, with the expectation of attendant reductions in CO2 emissions to an equivalent of 1.1 million tons per year.

Marubeni will continue to contribute to the development of a sustainable society through stable waste treatment, utilizing its experience in business development of this project as well as the track record in the construction of the plant in the waste treatment sector, where further growth is expected going forward.

Overview of the Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy Project
Shareholders: Tadweer Group / Marubeni-HZI-JOIN consortium
Annual power generation capacity: 80MW
Commencement of commercial operations: 2027 (Scheduled)
Power procurer: EWEC
Concession period: 30 years
Project description: Power generation from incineration of waste
(waste treatment capacity 900,000 tons per year)
Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) Overview
Establishment: 2018
Representative: Othman Al Ali (Chief Executive Officer)
Head office: Abu Dhabi, UAE
Main business: Planning, purchasing, and supply of water and electricity across the UAE.
Tadweer Group Overview
Establishment: 2008
Representative: Ali Al Dhaheri (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)
Head office: Abu Dhabi, UAE
Main business: Waste-to-energy design, construction, operation, and maintenance in Abu Dhabi, UAE
HZI Overview
Establishment: 1933
Representative: Bruno Frederic Baudouin (Chief Executive Officer)
Head office: Zurich, Switzerland
Shareholders: Hitachi Zosen Corporation (100%)
Main business: Waste-to-energy design, construction, operation, and maintenance
JOIN Overview
Establishment: 2014
Representative: Tatsuhiko Takesada (Chief Executive Officer)
Head office: Tokyo, Japan
Shareholders: Minister of Finance (97.35%) (as of March 2023)
Main business: Infrastructure investment funding to support Japanese companies engaging in overseas infrastructure projects

