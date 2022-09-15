Marubeni : Feasibility Study on Establishing a Lower-EmissionsFuel Ammonia Supply Chain from Australia toJapan(Phase 2)

September 15, 2022

Woodside Energy Ltd.

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation

Marubeni Corporation

Hokuriku Electric Power Company

The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc.

Feasibility Study on Establishing a Lower-Emissions Fuel Ammonia Supply Chain

from Australia to Japan (Phase 2)

Woodside Energy Ltd. ("Woodside"), Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC"), Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni"), Hokuriku Electric Power Company ("Hokuriku Electric"), The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. ("Kansai Electric"), Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. ("Tohoku Electric"), and Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc. ("Hokkaido Electric") have signed a joint research agreement under which they will jointly conduct a feasibility study (Phase 2) on the establishment of a lower-emissions fuel ammonia supply chain from Australia to Japan (the "Project").

Ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) during combustion and is considered a promising next-generationlower-emission fuel for energy intensive thermal power plants and marine engines. Given existing proven technologies for the production, storage, and transportation of ammonia, it is expected to have early take-up as a lower-emission fuel.

In addition, the Sixth Strategic Energy Plan, published on October 22, 2021, states that ammonia-fueled power generation is one of the most promising options for decarbonizing power sources toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 since it does not emit CO2 during combustion and can be utilized in many existing power generation facilities such as boilers and denitration facilities without modification.

Last year, Woodside, JOGMEC, Marubeni, Hokuriku Electric, and Kansai Electric conducted a feasibility study on the entire supply chain, including the production of lower- emissions ammonia in Australia from natural gas with CO2 abatement methods such as Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) 1 , and bio- sequestration; marine transportation to Japan; ammonia's utilization as a fuel for power generation and marine use; and financing. In last year's study, the parties sought to address the feasibility of establishing a supply chain in relation to economics and CO2 emission reduction.

As part of Phase 2 of the Project, seven parties, including Tohoku Electric and Hokkaido Electric as new participants, will conduct a further detailed feasibility study to inform the

1 Technology to capture and store (CCS: Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage) or effectively utilize (CCU: Carbon dioxide Capture and Utilization) CO2 emitted from factories and power plants.

