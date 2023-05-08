Advanced search
    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-08 am EDT
1914.00 JPY   +0.10%
03:31aMarubeni : Full-year IR Supplementary Information
PU
02:31aJapanese shares end lower amid stronger yen, US bank jitters
RE
02:24aJapan's Marubeni sees 2023/24 profit down from last year's record $4 billion
RE
Marubeni : Full-year IR Supplementary Information

05/08/2023 | 03:31am EDT
IR Supplementary Information

May 8, 2023

Marubeni Corporation

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

1.

Operating Results

1

2.

Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit by Segment

2

3.

One-time Items by Segment

3

4.

Cash Flows and Financial Position

4

Reference 1. Net Profit of Major Group Companies

5-8

Reference 2. Segment Information

・ ・ ・ 9-11

Reference 3. Natural Resource Investmensts: Major Projects

12

Reference 4. Outstanding Balance of Country Exposure

13

Reference 5. [Business]

Agri-inputs Retail Business in the U.S. : Helena Agri-Enterprises

14

Reference 6. [Business]

Beef Processing Business in the U.S. : Creekstone Farms Premium Beef

15

Reference 7. [Business]

Used Car Retail Financing Business in the U.S. : Nowlake Business

16

Reference 8. [Business]

Aircraft Leasing Business in the U.S. : Aircastle

17

Reference 9. [Business]

Desalination and Water Transmission Project for National Copper Corporation in Chile

18

(TSE Code 8002)

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Original Language

This material contains forward-looking statements about the future performance, events or management plans of Marubeni Corporation and its Group companies (the Company) based on the available information, certain assumptions and expectations at the point of disclosure, of which many are beyond the Company's control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, economic and financial conditions, factors that may affect the level of demand and financial performance of the major industries and customers we serve, interest rates and currency fluctuations, availability and cost of funding, fluctuations in commodity and materials prices, political turmoil in certain countries and regions, litigation claims, changes in laws, regulations and tax rules, and other factors. Actual results, performances and achievements may differ materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statements.

The Company has no responsibility for any possible damages arising from the use of information on this material, nor does the Company have any obligation to update these statements, information, future events or otherwise.

This material is an English language translation of the materials originally written in Japanese. In case of discrepancies, the Japanese version is authoritative and universally valid.

1. Operating Results

Items

Revenue

Gross trading profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Provision for doubtful accounts

Operating profit (*1)

Interest expense, net of interest income

Dividend income

Non-operatingother-net (*2)

Share of profits of associates and joint ventures

Profit before tax

Corporate income tax

Profit for the year

Profit attributable to owners of the parent (Net profit) (*3)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

FYE 3/2022

Results

8,508.6

895.3

(606.6)

(4.3)

284.5

(10.9)

24.4

(5.7)

236.6

528.8

(93.8)

435.0

424.3

10.6

FYE 3/2023

Variance

Variance in

Results

percentage

9,190.5

+681.9

8%

1,051.3

+156.0

17%

(704.5)

-97.9

16%

(6.0)

-1.7

39%

340.8

+56.3

20%

(31.7)

-20.8

191%

10.4

-14.0

-57%

45.5

+51.2

-

286.8

+50.2

21%

651.7

+123.0

23%

(98.9)

-5.1

5%

552.8

+117.9

27%

543.0

+118.7

28%

9.8

-0.8

-8%

(Unit: billions of yen)

FYE 3/2024

Forecasts

Variance

1,030.0

-21.3

(710.0)

-5.5

(5.0)

+1.0

315.0

-25.8

(55.0)

-23.3

15.0

+4.6

(25.0)

-70.5

275.0

-11.8

525.0

-126.7

(95.0)

+3.9

430.0

-122.8

420.0

-123.0

10.0

+0.2

Gross trading profit

Power

+70.5

(

-9.0

61.4

)

Increase in profit from the overseas wholesale and retail business of electric power

Year-on-year decrease in provision for additional costs due to delays in construction and others in the power plant EPC project in Taiwan

Energy

+29.8

(

67.0

96.8

)

Increase in profit from oil and LNG trading business

Food II

-31.7 (

125.2

93.5

)

Decrease in profit from business divestitures of Gavilon's grain business

Non-operatingother-net

Gains (losses) on investment securities

+46.3

(

11.2

57.5

)

Gain on the sale of Gavilon's grain business (53.9 billion yen)

Share of profits of associates and joint ventures

Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business

+25.7

(

17.7

43.4

)

Improved profitability of the U.S. aircraft leasing business and an increase in profit of the U.S. used car retail financing business

Power

+25.2

(

15.5

40.7

)

Absence of one-time loss on IPP projects and impairment loss on investment related to a gas-fired power generation business,

both recognized in the previous year, and others

Forest Products

-12.0 (

0.6

-11.3 )

Impairment loss on investment in the domestic paper manufacturing and sales business and others

Net profit

Consolidated

+118.7

(

424.3

543.0 )

Net profit for FYE 3/2023 amounted to 543.0 billion yen, with 118.7 billion yen (28%) year-on-year increase

Resources

-7.1 (

197.5

190.4

)

The forecast for FYE 3/2024 is 420.0 billion yen

Non-resources

+115.5

(

226.9

342.4

)

Other

+10.3

(

-0.0

10.2

)

*1 "Operating profit" is presented in accordance with Japanese accounting practice for investors' convenience and is not required by IFRS.

*2 "Non-operatingother-net" is the sum of "Gains (losses) in investment securities", "Gains (losses) on property, plant and equipment" and "Other-net". *3 "Profit attributable to owners of the parent" is shown as "Net profit" in this material.

* Gain on the sale of Gavilon's grain business is calculated by making best estimates based on available information ragarding provisional share transfer price.

1

2. Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit by Segment

(unit: billions of yen)

Operating Segment (*1)

Lifestyle

ICT Business & Logistics

Food I

Food II

Agri Business

Forest Products

Chemicals

Metals & Mineral Resources

Energy

Power

Infrastructure Project

Aerospace & Ship

Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business

Construction, Industrial Machinery & Mobility

Next Generation Business Development

Next Generation Corporate Development

Other

Consolidated

Resources (*2)

Non-resources (*2)

Other (*2)

Net profit

FYE

FYE

Variance

Main reasons for increase/decrease

3/2022

3/2023

5.5

4.5

-1.0

Increase in profit from tire and rubber materials-related businesses

Bad debt expense on clothing and other transactions

One-time loss related to the planning, manufacturing, and sales of apparel and other products

9.2

9.5

+0.4

14.5

11.6

-3.0

Absence of the gain on the sale of the North American wild salmon business recognized in the

previous year

46.4

76.9

+30.5

Decrease in the beef processing and sales business

Gain on the sale of Gavilon's grain business

59.8

42.7

-17.1

Decrease in profit of MacroSource caused by lower fertilizer prices

Increase in profit of Helena against the backdrop of strong demand for agri-inputs

Increase in profit of the MUSI pulp business resulting from the improvement in the pulp market and

7.6

(9.4)

-17.0

others

Impairment loss on fixed asset in the containerboard manufacturing and distribution business in

Vietnam due to a decrease in demand and others

Impairment loss on investment in domestic paper manufacturing and sales business and others

17.2

14.3

-2.9

Decrease in profit from petrochemicals trading caused by deteriorated market prices

Lower earnings in the feed additive business

Increase in profit of the Australian coking coal business reflecting higher commodity prices, and

190.7

199.4

+8.7

higher profit in the steel products business

Decrease in profit of the Chilean copper business and the Australian iron ore business due to lower

commodity prices

37.7

38.3

+0.5

Increase in profit from the oil and LNG trading businesses

Decrease in dividend income

Worsened net interest expense

(27.7)

40.3

+68.0

Increase in profit from the overseas wholesale and retail business of electric power

Year-on-year decrease in provision for additional costs due to delays in construction and others in the

power plant EPC project in Taiwan

7.3

9.0

+1.7

Increase in profit from the FPSO projects

26.6

28.2

+1.6

Increase in profit of the aviation-related business as a result of recovery in demand

7.0

43.8

+36.8

Improved profitability of the U.S. aircraft leasing business

Increase in profit of the U.S. used car retail financing business

22.5

23.8

+1.3

Increase in profit of the construction machinery business

Absence of the gain related to domestic solar power generation business recognized in the previous

year

(1.5)

(2.8)

-1.3

0.9

(2.0)

-2.8

Decrease in appraisal profit/loss on fund investments

0.6

15.0

+14.4

Improvement in net interest expense

Absence of Tokyo head office relocation-related cost in the previous year

424.3

543.0

+118.7

197.5

190.4

-7.1

226.9

342.4

+115.5

(0.0)

10.2

+10.3

Adjusted net profit (*3)

FYE

FYE

Variance

3/2022

3/2023

7.0

8.0

+1.0

8.0

10.0

+2.0

12.0

12.0

-

47.0 25.0 -22.0

66.0 39.0 -27.0

8.0

5.0

-3.0

17.0

14.0

-3.0

188.0

201.0

+13.0

41.0

46.0

+5.0

22.0

54.0

+32.0

7.0

9.0

+2.0

28.0

31.0

+3.0

25.0

40.0

+15.0

19.0

23.0

+4.0

(2.0)

(1.0)

+1.0

1.0

(2.0)

-3.0

(4.0)

9.0

+13.0

489.0

526.0

+37.0

197.0

199.0

+2.0

296.0

320.0

+24.0

(4.0)

7.0

+11.0

Net profit

Operating Segment (*4)

FYE

FYE

Variance

3/2024

3/2023

Forecasts

Lifestyle

6.8

10.0

+3.2

IT Solutions

9.5

8.0

-1.5

Food I

11.6

11.0

-0.6

Food II

76.9

24.0

-52.9

Agri Business

42.7

45.0

+2.3

Forest Products

(9.4)

6.0

+15.4

Chemicals

14.3

14.0

-0.3

Metals & Mineral Resources

199.4

173.0

-26.4

Energy

38.7

32.0

-6.7

Power

40.0

34.0

-6.0

Infrastructure Project

8.8

11.0

+2.2

Aerospace & Ship

28.2

20.0

-8.2

Finance, Leasing &

43.7

37.0

-6.7

Real Estate Business

Construction, Industrial

23.8

23.0

-0.8

Machinery & Mobility

Next Generation

(5.1)

0.0

+5.1

Business Development

Next Generation

(2.0)

(3.0)

-1.0

Corporate Development

Other

15.1

(25.0)

-40.1

Consolidated

543.0

420.0

-123.0

Resources (*2)

190.8

168.0

-22.8

Non-resources (*2)

344.3

280.0

-64.3

Other (*2)

7.9

(28.0)

-35.9

Adjusted net profit (*3)

FYE

FYE

3/2024

Variance

3/2023

Forecasts

9.0

10.0

+1.0

10.0

8.0

-2.0

12.0

12.0

-

25.0

24.0

-1.0

39.0

44.0

+5.0

5.0

6.0

+1.0

14.0

14.0

-

201.0 167.0 -34.0

46.0 32.0 -14.0

54.0 30.0 -24.0

9.0

9.0

-

31.0

23.0

-8.0

40.0

37.0

-3.0

23.0

23.0

-

(1.0)

0.0

+1.0

(2.0)

(3.0)

-1.0

9.0

4.0

-5.0

526.0

440.0

-86.0

199.0

162.0

-37.0

321.0

277.0

-44.0

6.0

1.0

-5.0

*1 From FYE 3/2023, the former operating segments of "ICT & Real Estate Business" and "Finance & Leasing Business" have been renamed as "ICT Business & Logistics" and "Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business" respectively. Also, parts of "ICT & Real Estate Business" have been incorporated into "Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business", parts of "Agri Business" into "Food II", parts of "Power Business" into "Construction, Industrial Machinery & Mobility", parts of "Construction, Industrial Machinery & Mobility" into "Lifestyle". Additionally, "Next Generation Corporate Development" has been established and parts of "Next Generation Business Development" have been incorporated into "Next Generation Corporate Development". In conjunction with these organizational changes, operating segment information as well as business fields information of "Resources/ Non-resources/ Other" for FYE 3/2022 have been reclassified.

*2

Business fields

Resources: Total of "Energy" and "Metals & Mineral Resources" excluding "Steel Products Dept."

*2

Business fields

Other: Total of "Next Generation Business Development", "Next Generation Corporate Development" and "Other" segments

Non-resources: Other than the above

*3

Adjusted net profit: net profit excluding one-time items, shown in an approximate figure. The figures of "Consolidated" and the sum of each segment total may not accord due to rounding errors. For one-time items, please refer to the next page.

*4

From FYE 3/2024, the former operating segment of "ICT Business & Logistics" has been renamed as "IT Solutions". Also, parts of "Lifestyle" have been incorporated into "Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business" and "Next Generation Business Development," parts of "ICT Business & Logistics" into "Next Generation Business

Development", parts of "Energy" into "Power", parts of "Next Generation Business Development" into "Chemicals", and parts of "Other" into "IT Solutions" respectively. In conjunction with these organizational changes, operating segment information as well as business fields information of "Resources/ Non-resources/ Other" for FYE 3/2023 have been reclassified. Additionally, for "New Energy Business Development Dept." which has been newly established in FYE 3/2024 incorporating parts of "Energy", "Power" and "Infrastructure Project", the profit/loss and others are allocated to "Energy", "Power" and "Infrastructure Project". In conjunction with these organizational changes, operating segment information as well as business fields information of "Resources/ Non-resources/ Other" for FYE 3/2023 have been reclassified.

2

3. One-time Items by Segment

(Unit: billions of yen, in approximate figures)

Segment

FYE

FYE

FYE 3/2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

3/2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

3/2023

Main Items

Lifestyle

0.0

(0.0)

-

(1.0)

(1.0)

(1.0)

(2.0)

0.0

(1.0)

(4.0)

Bad debt expense on clothing and other transactions

ICT Business & Logistics

0.0

1.0

0.0

(0.0)

1.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

Food I

3.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

3.0

0.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

(1.0)

(1.0)

Food II

(0.0)

1.0

(1.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

0.0

1.0

57.0

(6.0)

52.0

Gain on the sale of Gavilon's grain business (53.9 billion yen)

Agri Business

0.0

0.0

0.0

(7.0)

(6.0)

0.0

(1.0)

0.0

4.0

4.0

Impairment loss on fixed asset in the containerboard manufacturing and distribution business in

Forest Products

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

0.0

(8.0)

(7.0)

(15.0)

Vietnam (-9.0 billion yen)

Impairment loss on investment in domestic paper manufacturing business

Chemicals

0.0

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

0.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

Metals & Mineral Resources

1.0

0.0

(1.0)

3.0

3.0

0.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

(2.0)

(2.0)

Energy

(0.0)

(0.0)

(5.0)

2.0

(3.0)

2.0

(4.0)

(0.0)

(5.0)

(7.0)

Valuation loss on contingent consideration related to the sale of MOGUK-6.5 billion yen

Provision for additional costs due to delay in construction and others in the EPC project in Taiwan

Power

(2.0)

(17.0)

(22.0)

(8.0)

(49.0)

3.0

(5.0)

4.0

(15.0)

(14.0)

(approximately -10.0 billion yen)

Reversal of reserves due to proceedings settlement in an IPP Project

Infrastructure Project

1.0

0.0

0.0

(0.0)

1.0

(0.0)

0.0

0.0

(1.0)

(0.0)

Aerospace & Ship

(1.0)

0.0

(1.0)

0.0

(2.0)

(0.0)

0.0

(2.0)

(1.0)

(3.0)

Finance, Leasing & Real Estate

Aircraft leasing business (Aircastle business, USA)

0.0

1.0

(1.0)

(18.0)

(18.0)

2.0

(1.0)

(1.0)

3.0

3.0

Gains on sale of aircraft (2.3 billion yen)

Business

Impairment loss on aircraft(-5.1 billion yen) (including Russian aircraft(-3.3 billion yen))

Construction,

0.0

0.0

4.0

(1.0)

3.0

0.0

0.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

0.0

Industrial Machinery & Mobility

Next Generation

(0.0)

-

(0.0)

-

(0.0)

0.0

0.0

(0.0)

(2.0)

(2.0)

Business Development

Next Generation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.0)

(0.0)

Corporate Development

Other

(4.0)

2.0

6.0

(0.0)

4.0

(2.0)

1.0

(9.0)

17.0

6.0

Return of tax expense

Consolidated

(2.0)

(11.0)

(21.0)

(32.0)

(65.0)

3.0

(11.0)

40.0

(15.0)

17.0

  • Sum of each segment may not accord with the figure for consolidated due to rounding errors.
  • Sum of each quarter may not accord with the figure for the cummulative total due to rounding errors.
  • Gain on the sale of Gavilon's grain business is calculated by making best estimates based on available information ragarding provisional share transfer price.

3

4. Cash Flows and Financial Position

Items

Cash flow from operating activities

Core operating cash flow (*1)

Increase/decrease in working capital and others

Cash flow from investing activities

New investments

CAPEX and others (*2)

Divestments

Free cash flow

Free cash flow after shareholder distributions

(excluding increase/decrease in working capital and others)

FYE 3/2022

311.9

570.5

(258.6)

(79.7)

(93.5)

(115.7)

129.5

232.3

-

FYE 3/2023

Variance

606.3

+294.4

584.2

+13.6

22.2

+280.8

156.8

+236.5

(130.2)

-36.8

(117.5)

-1.8

404.5

+275.0

763.1

+530.9

572.8

-

(Unit: billions of yen)

FYE 3/2024

Forecasts

310.0

510.0

(200.0)

(350.0)

(250.0)

(150.0)

50.0

(40.0)

0.0

*1 Core operating cash flow: Operating cash flow excluding net increase/decrease in working capital and others.

*2 CAPEX and others: additional capital spending to maintain/improve business values of existing projects and others.

Items

Total assets

Net interest-bearing debt

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Net DE ratio (*3)

March 31, 2022

8,255.6

1,860.0

2,242.2

0.83 times

March 31, 2023

Variance

7,953.6

-302.0

1,483.1

-376.9

2,877.7

+635.6

0.52 times

improved by 0.31 points

Forecasts for

March 31, 2024

Approx. 1,900.0

Approx. 2,900.0

Approx. 0.6~0.7 times

*3 For FYE 3/2023 and beyond, the denominator to calculate net DE ratio has been changed from "total equity" to "equity attributable to owners of the parent". Net DE ratio for March 31, 2022 has been re-presented accordingly.

Cash Flows

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was 606.3 billion yen due to operating revenue, dividend income and an improvement in working capital and others.
  • Net cash provided by investing activities was 156.8 billion yen, mainly due to proceeds from the sale of Gavilon's grain business, despite the outflow of a capital expenditure in overseas businesses and acquisition of shares of equity method affiliates and others.
  • As a result, free cash flow was an inflow of 763.1 billion yen.

Financial Position

  • Net interest-bearing debt decreased by 376.9 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,483.1 billion yen, due to inflows of free cash, despite the Japanese yen depreciation, dividend payment and others.
  • Equity attributable to owners of the parent increased by 635.6 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,877.7 billion yen, due to an increase in retained earnings by net profit accumulation, an increase in foreign currency translation adjustments by the Japanese yen depreciation and an improvement in the valuation difference of cash flow hedges from rising U.S. dollar interest rates.
  • As a result, net DE ratio stood at 0.52 times, improved by 0.31 points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

4

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
