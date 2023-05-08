Marubeni : Full-year IR Supplementary Information

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Operating Results
2.
Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit by Segment
3.
One-time Items by Segment
4.
Cash Flows and Financial Position
Reference 1. Net Profit of Major Group Companies
・ 5-8
Reference 2. Segment Information
・ ・ ・ 9-11
Reference 3. Natural Resource Investmensts: Major Projects
Reference 4. Outstanding Balance of Country Exposure
Reference 5. [Business]
Agri-inputs Retail Business in the U.S. : Helena Agri-Enterprises
Reference 6. [Business]
Beef Processing Business in the U.S. : Creekstone Farms Premium Beef
Reference 7. [Business]
Used Car Retail Financing Business in the U.S. : Nowlake Business
Reference 8. [Business]
Aircraft Leasing Business in the U.S. : Aircastle
Reference 9. [Business]
Desalination and Water Transmission Project for National Copper Corporation in Chile
1. Operating Results
Items
Revenue
Gross trading profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Provision for doubtful accounts
Operating profit (*1)
Interest expense, net of interest income
Dividend income
Non-operatingother-net (*2)
Share of profits of associates and joint ventures
Profit before tax
Corporate income tax
Profit for the year
Profit attributable to owners of the parent (Net profit) (*3)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
FYE 3/2022
Results
8,508.6
895.3
(606.6)
(4.3)
284.5
(10.9)
24.4
(5.7)
236.6
528.8
(93.8)
435.0
424.3
10.6
FYE 3/2023
Variance
Variance in
Results
percentage
9,190.5
+681.9
8%
1,051.3
+156.0
17%
(704.5)
-97.9
16%
(6.0)
-1.7
39%
340.8
+56.3
20%
(31.7)
-20.8
191%
10.4
-14.0
-57%
45.5
+51.2
-
286.8
+50.2
21%
651.7
+123.0
23%
(98.9)
-5.1
5%
552.8
+117.9
27%
543.0
+118.7
28%
9.8
-0.8
-8%
(Unit: billions of yen)
FYE 3/2024
Forecasts
Variance
1,030.0
-21.3
(710.0)
-5.5
(5.0)
+1.0
315.0
-25.8
(55.0)
-23.3
15.0
+4.6
(25.0)
-70.5
275.0
-11.8
525.0
-126.7
(95.0)
+3.9
430.0
-122.8
420.0
-123.0
10.0
+0.2
＜Gross trading profit＞
・ Power
+70.5
(
-9.0
→
61.4
)
Increase in profit from the overseas wholesale and retail business of electric power
Year-on-year decrease in provision for additional costs due to delays in construction and others in the power plant EPC project in Taiwan
・ Energy
+29.8
(
67.0
→
96.8
)
Increase in profit from oil and LNG trading business
・ Food II
-31.7 (
125.2
→
93.5
)
Decrease in profit from business divestitures of Gavilon's grain business
＜Non-operatingother-net＞
・ Gains (losses) on investment securities
+46.3
(
11.2
→
57.5
)
Gain on the sale of Gavilon's grain business (53.9 billion yen)
＜Share of profits of associates and joint ventures＞
・ Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business
+25.7
(
17.7
→
43.4
)
Improved profitability of the U.S. aircraft leasing business and an increase in profit of the U.S. used car retail financing business
・ Power
+25.2
(
15.5
→
40.7
)
Absence of one-time loss on IPP projects and impairment loss on investment related to a gas-fired power generation business,
both recognized in the previous year, and others
・ Forest Products
-12.0 (
0.6
→
-11.3 )
Impairment loss on investment in the domestic paper manufacturing and sales business and others
＜Net profit＞
Consolidated
+118.7
(
424.3
→
543.0 )
Net profit for FYE 3/2023 amounted to 543.0 billion yen, with 118.7 billion yen (28%) year-on-year increase
Resources
-7.1 (
197.5
→
190.4
)
The forecast for FYE 3/2024 is 420.0 billion yen
Non-resources
+115.5
(
226.9
→
342.4
)
Other
+10.3
(
-0.0
→
10.2
)
*1 "Operating profit" is presented in accordance with Japanese accounting practice for investors' convenience and is not required by IFRS.
*2 "Non-operatingother-net" is the sum of "Gains (losses) in investment securities", "Gains (losses) on property, plant and equipment" and "Other-net". *3 "Profit attributable to owners of the parent" is shown as "Net profit" in this material.
* Gain on the sale of Gavilon's grain business is calculated by making best estimates based on available information ragarding provisional share transfer price.
1
2. Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit by Segment
(unit: billions of yen)
Operating Segment (*1)
Lifestyle
ICT Business & Logistics
Food I
Food II
Agri Business
Forest Products
Chemicals
Metals & Mineral Resources
Energy
Power
Infrastructure Project
Aerospace & Ship
Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business
Construction, Industrial Machinery & Mobility
Next Generation Business Development
Next Generation Corporate Development
Other
Consolidated
Resources (*2)
Non-resources (*2)
Other (*2)
Net profit
FYE
FYE
Variance
Main reasons for increase/decrease
3/2022
3/2023
5.5
4.5
-1.0
Increase in profit from tire and rubber materials-related businesses
Bad debt expense on clothing and other transactions
One-time loss related to the planning, manufacturing, and sales of apparel and other products
9.2
9.5
+0.4
14.5
11.6
-3.0
Absence of the gain on the sale of the North American wild salmon business recognized in the
previous year
46.4
76.9
+30.5
Decrease in the beef processing and sales business
Gain on the sale of Gavilon's grain business
59.8
42.7
-17.1
Decrease in profit of MacroSource caused by lower fertilizer prices
Increase in profit of Helena against the backdrop of strong demand for agri-inputs
Increase in profit of the MUSI pulp business resulting from the improvement in the pulp market and
7.6
(9.4)
-17.0
others
Impairment loss on fixed asset in the containerboard manufacturing and distribution business in
Vietnam due to a decrease in demand and others
Impairment loss on investment in domestic paper manufacturing and sales business and others
17.2
14.3
-2.9
Decrease in profit from petrochemicals trading caused by deteriorated market prices
Lower earnings in the feed additive business
Increase in profit of the Australian coking coal business reflecting higher commodity prices, and
190.7
199.4
+8.7
higher profit in the steel products business
Decrease in profit of the Chilean copper business and the Australian iron ore business due to lower
commodity prices
37.7
38.3
+0.5
Increase in profit from the oil and LNG trading businesses
Decrease in dividend income
Worsened net interest expense
(27.7)
40.3
+68.0
Increase in profit from the overseas wholesale and retail business of electric power
Year-on-year decrease in provision for additional costs due to delays in construction and others in the
power plant EPC project in Taiwan
7.3
9.0
+1.7
Increase in profit from the FPSO projects
26.6
28.2
+1.6
Increase in profit of the aviation-related business as a result of recovery in demand
7.0
43.8
+36.8
Improved profitability of the U.S. aircraft leasing business
Increase in profit of the U.S. used car retail financing business
22.5
23.8
+1.3
Increase in profit of the construction machinery business
Absence of the gain related to domestic solar power generation business recognized in the previous
year
(1.5)
(2.8)
-1.3
0.9
(2.0)
-2.8
Decrease in appraisal profit/loss on fund investments
0.6
15.0
+14.4
Improvement in net interest expense
Absence of Tokyo head office relocation-related cost in the previous year
424.3
543.0
+118.7
197.5
190.4
-7.1
226.9
342.4
+115.5
(0.0)
10.2
+10.3
Adjusted net profit (*3)
FYE
FYE
Variance
3/2022
3/2023
7.0
8.0
+1.0
8.0
10.0
+2.0
12.0
12.0
-
47.0 25.0 -22.0
66.0 39.0 -27.0
8.0
5.0
-3.0
17.0
14.0
-3.0
188.0
201.0
+13.0
41.0
46.0
+5.0
22.0
54.0
+32.0
7.0
9.0
+2.0
28.0
31.0
+3.0
25.0
40.0
+15.0
19.0
23.0
+4.0
(2.0)
(1.0)
+1.0
1.0
(2.0)
-3.0
(4.0)
9.0
+13.0
489.0
526.0
+37.0
197.0
199.0
+2.0
296.0
320.0
+24.0
(4.0)
7.0
+11.0
Net profit
Operating Segment (*4)
FYE
FYE
Variance
3/2024
3/2023
Forecasts
Lifestyle
6.8
10.0
+3.2
IT Solutions
9.5
8.0
-1.5
Food I
11.6
11.0
-0.6
Food II
76.9
24.0
-52.9
Agri Business
42.7
45.0
+2.3
Forest Products
(9.4)
6.0
+15.4
Chemicals
14.3
14.0
-0.3
Metals & Mineral Resources
199.4
173.0
-26.4
Energy
38.7
32.0
-6.7
Power
40.0
34.0
-6.0
Infrastructure Project
8.8
11.0
+2.2
Aerospace & Ship
28.2
20.0
-8.2
Finance, Leasing &
43.7
37.0
-6.7
Real Estate Business
Construction, Industrial
23.8
23.0
-0.8
Machinery & Mobility
Next Generation
(5.1)
0.0
+5.1
Business Development
Next Generation
(2.0)
(3.0)
-1.0
Corporate Development
Other
15.1
(25.0)
-40.1
Consolidated
543.0
420.0
-123.0
Resources (*2)
190.8
168.0
-22.8
Non-resources (*2)
344.3
280.0
-64.3
Other (*2)
7.9
(28.0)
-35.9
Adjusted net profit (*3)
FYE
FYE
3/2024
Variance
3/2023
Forecasts
9.0
10.0
+1.0
10.0
8.0
-2.0
12.0
12.0
-
25.0
24.0
-1.0
39.0
44.0
+5.0
5.0
6.0
+1.0
14.0
14.0
-
201.0 167.0 -34.0
46.0 32.0 -14.0
54.0 30.0 -24.0
9.0
9.0
-
31.0
23.0
-8.0
40.0
37.0
-3.0
23.0
23.0
-
(1.0)
0.0
+1.0
(2.0)
(3.0)
-1.0
9.0
4.0
-5.0
526.0
440.0
-86.0
199.0
162.0
-37.0
321.0
277.0
-44.0
6.0
1.0
-5.0
*1 From FYE 3/2023, the former operating segments of "ICT & Real Estate Business" and "Finance & Leasing Business" have been renamed as "ICT Business & Logistics" and "Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business" respectively. Also, parts of "ICT & Real Estate Business" have been incorporated into "Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business", parts of "Agri Business" into "Food II", parts of "Power Business" into "Construction, Industrial Machinery & Mobility", parts of "Construction, Industrial Machinery & Mobility" into "Lifestyle". Additionally, "Next Generation Corporate Development" has been established and parts of "Next Generation Business Development" have been incorporated into "Next Generation Corporate Development". In conjunction with these organizational changes, operating segment information as well as business fields information of "Resources/ Non-resources/ Other" for FYE 3/2022 have been reclassified.
*2
Business fields
Resources: Total of "Energy" and "Metals & Mineral Resources" excluding "Steel Products Dept."
*2
Business fields
Other: Total of "Next Generation Business Development", "Next Generation Corporate Development" and "Other" segments
Non-resources: Other than the above
*3
Adjusted net profit: net profit excluding one-time items, shown in an approximate figure. The figures of "Consolidated" and the sum of each segment total may not accord due to rounding errors. For one-time items, please refer to the next page.
*4
From FYE 3/2024, the former operating segment of "ICT Business & Logistics" has been renamed as "IT Solutions". Also, parts of "Lifestyle" have been incorporated into "Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business" and "Next Generation Business Development," parts of "ICT Business & Logistics" into "Next Generation Business
Development", parts of "Energy" into "Power", parts of "Next Generation Business Development" into "Chemicals", and parts of "Other" into "IT Solutions" respectively. In conjunction with these organizational changes, operating segment information as well as business fields information of "Resources/ Non-resources/ Other" for FYE 3/2023 have been reclassified. Additionally, for "New Energy Business Development Dept." which has been newly established in FYE 3/2024 incorporating parts of "Energy", "Power" and "Infrastructure Project", the profit/loss and others are allocated to "Energy", "Power" and "Infrastructure Project". In conjunction with these organizational changes, operating segment information as well as business fields information of "Resources/ Non-resources/ Other" for FYE 3/2023 have been reclassified.
2
3. One-time Items by Segment
(Unit: billions of yen, in approximate figures)
Segment
FYE
FYE
FYE 3/2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
3/2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
3/2023
Main Items
Lifestyle
0.0
(0.0)
-
(1.0)
(1.0)
(1.0)
(2.0)
0.0
(1.0)
(4.0)
Bad debt expense on clothing and other transactions
ICT Business & Logistics
0.0
1.0
0.0
(0.0)
1.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
Food I
3.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
3.0
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
(1.0)
(1.0)
Food II
(0.0)
1.0
(1.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
1.0
57.0
(6.0)
52.0
Gain on the sale of Gavilon's grain business (53.9 billion yen)
Agri Business
0.0
0.0
0.0
(7.0)
(6.0)
0.0
(1.0)
0.0
4.0
4.0
Impairment loss on fixed asset in the containerboard manufacturing and distribution business in
Forest Products
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
(8.0)
(7.0)
(15.0)
Vietnam (-9.0 billion yen)
Impairment loss on investment in domestic paper manufacturing business
Chemicals
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
Metals & Mineral Resources
1.0
0.0
(1.0)
3.0
3.0
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
(2.0)
(2.0)
Energy
(0.0)
(0.0)
(5.0)
2.0
(3.0)
2.0
(4.0)
(0.0)
(5.0)
(7.0)
Valuation loss on contingent consideration related to the sale of MOGUK（-6.5 billion yen）
Provision for additional costs due to delay in construction and others in the EPC project in Taiwan
Power
(2.0)
(17.0)
(22.0)
(8.0)
(49.0)
3.0
(5.0)
4.0
(15.0)
(14.0)
(approximately -10.0 billion yen)
Reversal of reserves due to proceedings settlement in an IPP Project
Infrastructure Project
1.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
1.0
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
(1.0)
(0.0)
Aerospace & Ship
(1.0)
0.0
(1.0)
0.0
(2.0)
(0.0)
0.0
(2.0)
(1.0)
(3.0)
Finance, Leasing & Real Estate
Aircraft leasing business (Aircastle business, USA)
0.0
1.0
(1.0)
(18.0)
(18.0)
2.0
(1.0)
(1.0)
3.0
3.0
Gains on sale of aircraft (2.3 billion yen)
Business
Impairment loss on aircraft(-5.1 billion yen) (including Russian aircraft(-3.3 billion yen))
Construction,
0.0
0.0
4.0
(1.0)
3.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
Industrial Machinery & Mobility
Next Generation
(0.0)
-
(0.0)
-
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
(2.0)
(2.0)
Business Development
Next Generation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.0)
(0.0)
Corporate Development
Other
(4.0)
2.0
6.0
(0.0)
4.0
(2.0)
1.0
(9.0)
17.0
6.0
Return of tax expense
Consolidated
(2.0)
(11.0)
(21.0)
(32.0)
(65.0)
3.0
(11.0)
40.0
(15.0)
17.0
Sum of each segment may not accord with the figure for consolidated due to rounding errors.
Sum of each quarter may not accord with the figure for the cummulative total due to rounding errors.
Gain on the sale of Gavilon's grain business is calculated by making best estimates based on available information ragarding provisional share transfer price.
3
4. Cash Flows and Financial Position
Items
Cash flow from operating activities
Core operating cash flow (*1)
Increase/decrease in working capital and others
Cash flow from investing activities
New investments
CAPEX and others (*2)
Divestments
Free cash flow
Free cash flow after shareholder distributions
(excluding increase/decrease in working capital and others)
FYE 3/2022
311.9
570.5
(258.6)
(79.7)
(93.5)
(115.7)
129.5
232.3
-
FYE 3/2023
Variance
606.3
+294.4
584.2
+13.6
22.2
+280.8
156.8
+236.5
(130.2)
-36.8
(117.5)
-1.8
404.5
+275.0
763.1
+530.9
572.8
-
(Unit: billions of yen)
FYE 3/2024
Forecasts
310.0
510.0
(200.0)
(350.0)
(250.0)
(150.0)
50.0
(40.0)
0.0
*1 Core operating cash flow: Operating cash flow excluding net increase/decrease in working capital and others.
*2 CAPEX and others: additional capital spending to maintain/improve business values of existing projects and others.
Items
Total assets
Net interest-bearing debt
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Net DE ratio (*3)
March 31, 2022
8,255.6
1,860.0
2,242.2
0.83 times
March 31, 2023
Variance
7,953.6
-302.0
1,483.1
-376.9
2,877.7
+635.6
0.52 times
improved by 0.31 points
Forecasts for
March 31, 2024
Approx. 1,900.0
Approx. 2,900.0
Approx. 0.6~0.7 times
*3 For FYE 3/2023 and beyond, the denominator to calculate net DE ratio has been changed from "total equity" to "equity attributable to owners of the parent". Net DE ratio for March 31, 2022 has been re-presented accordingly.
＜Cash Flows＞
Net cash provided by operating activities was 606.3 billion yen due to operating revenue, dividend income and an improvement in working capital and others.
Net cash provided by investing activities was 156.8 billion yen, mainly due to proceeds from the sale of Gavilon's grain business, despite the outflow of a capital expenditure in overseas businesses and acquisition of shares of equity method affiliates and others.
As a result, free cash flow was an inflow of 763.1 billion yen.
＜Financial Position＞
Net interest-bearing debt decreased by 376.9 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,483.1 billion yen, due to inflows of free cash, despite the Japanese yen depreciation, dividend payment and others.
Equity attributable to owners of the parent increased by 635.6 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2,877.7 billion yen, due to an increase in retained earnings by net profit accumulation, an increase in foreign currency translation adjustments by the Japanese yen depreciation and an improvement in the valuation difference of cash flow hedges from rising U.S. dollar interest rates.
As a result, net DE ratio stood at 0.52 times, improved by 0.31 points from the end of the previous fiscal year.