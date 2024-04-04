Apr. 04, 2024

Marubeni Corporation

On April 1, 2024, Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") finalized an investment (hereinafter, the "Investment") in IOSYS Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "IOSYS HD"), the parent company of IOSYS Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "IOSYS"), a company engaged in the purchase and sale of IT devices such as smartphones and PCs (hereinafter, the "Business"), thereby entering the consumer smartphone reuse business.

IOSYS outlet (Shinjuku West Exit) IOSYS outlet (Osaka Trade-in Center)

In recent years, the smartphone reuse market has seen rapid expansion due to rising interest driven by the increasing prices of smartphones themselves. In Japan, sales volumes of second-hand smartphones increased from 1.63 million units in 2019 to 2.34 million units in 2022, and further growth is expected going forward*. Additionally, the reuse of smartphones promotes a circular economy, and the expansion of the reuse market contributes to reducing environmental impacts. Against this background, Marubeni has been engaged in the reuse business for smartphones, PCs, and other devices for corporate clients through its subsidiary, Mobile Care Technologies, Co., Ltd.

IOSYS has been involved in the reuse business for IT devices since its foundation in 1996. Currently, IOSYS purchases smartphones and other devices from individual consumers and corporations in Japan, performs data erasure and inspections, and then sells them to individual consumers and domestic and overseas corporations, through its 11 domestic stores and e-commerce website. Following the Investment, Marubeni will enter the consumer reuse business in addition to its existing corporate reuse business. Going forward, Marubeni aims to strengthen and expand the Business by leveraging IOSYS's diverse services and products that cater to consumer needs, as well as Marubeni's existing business networks.

Furthermore, in the context of Marubeni setting out its aim to strengthen its green business in its mid-term management strategy "GC2024", this Business will contribute to the development of a circular society.

*Source: Reports published by MM Research Institute, Ltd. March 2020 and August 2023