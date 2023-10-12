Marubeni : Investment in Karmarts Public Company Limited, a Listed Cosmetics Brand Company in Thailand
October 12, 2023 at 12:09 am EDT
Share
Oct. 12, 2023
Marubeni Corporation
Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a third-party allotment of capital from Karmarts Public Company Limited (hereinafter, "Karmarts"), a listed cosmetics brand company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), and has invested in Karmarts through a consortium formed with Quadriga Private Equity Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Quadriga"). Following the investment, the consortium has a 20% stake in Karmarts (18% Marubeni; 2% Quadriga).
Exterior view of Karmart
Brands handled by Karmarts
Karmart is a leading company in Thailand and has continued to increase its market share since the inception of its cosmetics business in 2012. The company owns national brands such as "Cathy Doll," which has won numerous beauty-related awards in Thailand, and its business is expanding into a wide range of areas within the ASEAN region, including Vietnam and Cambodia. Through this third-party allotment, Karmarts will leverage Marubeni and Quadriga's network and support in executing investments to further develop its sales channels in the rapidly growing ASEAN region, including Vietnam, and in promoting capital and business alliances with cosmetics-related companies in Thailand, to establish a position as the most prominent cosmetic brand company in the ASEAN region.
Following the 2019 establishment of the Next Generation Business Development Division, Marubeni has identified a business growth theme of anticipating changes over time and pursuing positive impacts for society and its constituents. Taking this as its starting point, the Next Generation Business Development Division promotes business development and investment in business areas such as healthcare and medical, next-generation social infrastructure, and wellness. In the wellness field, Marubeni is pursuing growth in beauty and related business areas, targeting next-generation Asian consumers aspiring to improve both their physical health and the overall quality of their lives as members of society in step with increases in their purchasing power, with the current investment in Karmarts comprising one component of this growth plan.
Marubeni will continue to strengthen business development in these growth areas, aiming to realize a vibrant and colorful society populated by next-generation consumers who can take an increasingly active role in realizing their ideal lifestyles.
Company Profiles
Company Name:
Karmarts Public Company Limited
Location:
Bangkok, Thailand
Established:
1982
Representative:
Wiwat Theekhakhirikul
Main Business content:
Cosmetics manufacturing and sales business
Website:
https://www.karmarts.co.th
Company Name:
Quadriga Private Equity Co., Ltd.
Location:
Bangkok, Thailand
Established:
2019
Representative:
Chavapas Ongmahutmongkol
Main Business content:
Investment, investment advisory business, advisory services, etc.
Marubeni Corporation published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 04:08:22 UTC.
Marubeni Corporation is a diversified group organized primarily around 12 business segments:
- sale of agricultural products and related services (47% of net sales): sale of agricultural inputs (crop protection products, fertilizers, seeds, etc.), precision farming services, formulation of crop protection products, export of cereals and oilseeds, etc.;
- sale of food products (17.6%);
- production and distribution of oil, gas, alternative energy and electricity (10.4%);
- production of chemicals and petrochemicals (6.4%);
- production of metals and mineral resources (4.9%);
- sale and financing of industrial and construction machinery and equipment (4.6%). The group also develops car sales and tire distribution activities;
- sales of consumer electronics (4.3%). In addition, the group develops real estate development and management activities;
- sale of forest products (2.3%): wood chips and biomass fuel, pulp and waste paper, paper, paperboard, hygiene products, building & construction materials and wood products;
- sale of apparel, accessories, textile and lifestyle products (1.1%);
- management and operation of aircraft and ships (1%);
- development of energy production units and industrial installations (0.3%);
- finance and leasing (0.1%): auto finance, aircraft leasing, aircraft engine leasing, leasing and renting of refrigerated trailers, commercial vehicles and commercial freight railcars, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (37.2%), the United States (42.5%)