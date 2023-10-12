Oct. 12, 2023
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a third-party allotment of capital from Karmarts Public Company Limited (hereinafter, "Karmarts"), a listed cosmetics brand company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), and has invested in Karmarts through a consortium formed with Quadriga Private Equity Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Quadriga"). Following the investment, the consortium has a 20% stake in Karmarts (18% Marubeni; 2% Quadriga).

Exterior view of Karmart

Brands handled by Karmarts

Karmart is a leading company in Thailand and has continued to increase its market share since the inception of its cosmetics business in 2012. The company owns national brands such as "Cathy Doll," which has won numerous beauty-related awards in Thailand, and its business is expanding into a wide range of areas within the ASEAN region, including Vietnam and Cambodia. Through this third-party allotment, Karmarts will leverage Marubeni and Quadriga's network and support in executing investments to further develop its sales channels in the rapidly growing ASEAN region, including Vietnam, and in promoting capital and business alliances with cosmetics-related companies in Thailand, to establish a position as the most prominent cosmetic brand company in the ASEAN region.

Following the 2019 establishment of the Next Generation Business Development Division, Marubeni has identified a business growth theme of anticipating changes over time and pursuing positive impacts for society and its constituents. Taking this as its starting point, the Next Generation Business Development Division promotes business development and investment in business areas such as healthcare and medical, next-generation social infrastructure, and wellness. In the wellness field, Marubeni is pursuing growth in beauty and related business areas, targeting next-generation Asian consumers aspiring to improve both their physical health and the overall quality of their lives as members of society in step with increases in their purchasing power, with the current investment in Karmarts comprising one component of this growth plan.
Marubeni will continue to strengthen business development in these growth areas, aiming to realize a vibrant and colorful society populated by next-generation consumers who can take an increasingly active role in realizing their ideal lifestyles.

Company Profiles
Company Name: Karmarts Public Company Limited
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Established: 1982
Representative: Wiwat Theekhakhirikul
Main Business content: Cosmetics manufacturing and sales business
Website: https://www.karmarts.co.th
Company Name: Quadriga Private Equity Co., Ltd.
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Established: 2019
Representative: Chavapas Ongmahutmongkol
Main Business content: Investment, investment advisory business, advisory services, etc.
Website: https://www.quadriga.co.th/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 04:08:22 UTC.