Oct. 12, 2023

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a third-party allotment of capital from Karmarts Public Company Limited (hereinafter, "Karmarts"), a listed cosmetics brand company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), and has invested in Karmarts through a consortium formed with Quadriga Private Equity Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Quadriga"). Following the investment, the consortium has a 20% stake in Karmarts (18% Marubeni; 2% Quadriga).

Exterior view of Karmart Brands handled by Karmarts

Karmart is a leading company in Thailand and has continued to increase its market share since the inception of its cosmetics business in 2012. The company owns national brands such as "Cathy Doll," which has won numerous beauty-related awards in Thailand, and its business is expanding into a wide range of areas within the ASEAN region, including Vietnam and Cambodia. Through this third-party allotment, Karmarts will leverage Marubeni and Quadriga's network and support in executing investments to further develop its sales channels in the rapidly growing ASEAN region, including Vietnam, and in promoting capital and business alliances with cosmetics-related companies in Thailand, to establish a position as the most prominent cosmetic brand company in the ASEAN region.

Following the 2019 establishment of the Next Generation Business Development Division, Marubeni has identified a business growth theme of anticipating changes over time and pursuing positive impacts for society and its constituents. Taking this as its starting point, the Next Generation Business Development Division promotes business development and investment in business areas such as healthcare and medical, next-generation social infrastructure, and wellness. In the wellness field, Marubeni is pursuing growth in beauty and related business areas, targeting next-generation Asian consumers aspiring to improve both their physical health and the overall quality of their lives as members of society in step with increases in their purchasing power, with the current investment in Karmarts comprising one component of this growth plan.

Marubeni will continue to strengthen business development in these growth areas, aiming to realize a vibrant and colorful society populated by next-generation consumers who can take an increasingly active role in realizing their ideal lifestyles.