Jul. 23, 2024

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") has made an investment (hereinafter, "this investment") in Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd. (hereinafter, "Kyoto Fusioneering"), a company engaged in research and development aimed at realizing fusion energy.

Fusion is an energy-generating reaction that occurs when the nuclei of light atoms, such as hydrogen, combine to form the nucleus of a heavier atom. The energy produced by the sun is also generated through fusion reactions. Fusion energy is expected to be a next-generation energy source that can achieve a decarbonized society and ensure stable energy supply as it does not emit carbon dioxide during the power generation process and the fuel, contained in seawater, is virtually inexhaustible.

Last year, the Japanese government announced the "Fusion Energy Innovation Strategy" to promote efforts towards the social implementation and industrialization of fusion energy through collaboration among industry, government, and academia. Similarly, in other countries, private companies, including startups, are joining governments and research institutions to accelerate research and development aimed at realizing fusion energy.

Kyoto Fusioneering is at the forefront of development towards realizing fusion energy, leveraging years of research outcomes from universities and research institutions in Japan to develop critical equipment and systems necessary for fusion energy plants as well as undertake plant engineering. The company is pioneering the construction of the world's first test facility for a fusion energy power generation system and is also working on establishing a supply chain within the fusion energy industry. Marubeni decided to proceed with this investment after positively evaluating the company's excellent technological capabilities and future vision.

Through this investment, Marubeni aims to collaborate with Kyoto Fusioneering and other stakeholders to create a fusion energy industry, thereby contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society and stable energy supply.