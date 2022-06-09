Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Marubeni Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
  Report
2022-06-09
1472.50 JPY   +1.41%
Marubeni : Middle East healthcare industry continues to attract international investorsMarubeni acquires a minority stake in Lunatus, a Middle East healthcare turnkey solutions provider

06/09/2022
Jun. 09. 2022
Marubeni Corporation
Lunatus Marketing & Consulting FZCO

The fast-growing Middle East healthcare industry, driven by the increase of healthcare related expenditures from both the public and private sectors, fuels the interest of international companies looking to invest in this growing sector in Middle East in general and the UAE in particular.
Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") and Lunatus Marketing & Consulting FZCO (hereinafter, "Lunatus") have announced that Marubeni invested and acquired shares in Dubai Based Lunatus.

Lunatus, one of the largest and fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the MENA region, is a market-leading turnkey solutions provider that handles regulatory, marketing, sales, distribution, and supply chain management for international pharmaceutical & medical device companies. Marubeni, a leading Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate, has its healthcare & medical industry business network in China(*1) , ASEAN(*2) etc. with the intention to expand the network globally, Marubeni identifies the growth potential in pharmaceutical-related business and medical service businesses in Middle East.

Through the broad regional Lunatus network , Marubeni will bridge the Japan-Middle East markets and will bring Japanese high-quality pharmaceuticals and medical devices to Middle East to accommodate the increasing demand in the region. Moreover, by leveraging their joint expertise, Marubeni and Lunatus intend to explore expanding the business across the other emerging markets including ASEAN and Africa.

Mr. Eisuke Kamide, General Manager of Marubeni's Healthcare & Medical Business Department, commented: "We are proud to form a strategic alliance partnership with Lunatus, and will continue exploring opportunities in the Middle East pharmaceutical market. Marubeni is focused on the MENA market which has a large growth potential, and this transaction will enable us to expand our pharmaceutical and medical device business network from China to the Middle East and Africa. Through these efforts, we would like to reduce the healthcare disparity globally and regionally, bringing value to all patients, families and stakeholders.

Dr. Lina Kouatly, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lunatus commented: "Over the last 19 years, we have built one of the largest regional pharmaceutical companies spanning the GCC and Levant regions. We are thrilled to partner with Marubeni in further consolidating and expanding our footprint as we explore unique growth opportunities regionally and into the Asian markets. This transaction presents a unique strategic opportunity to partner alongside Marubeni, a global conglomerate, in further growing the Lunatus brand."

(*1) Marubeni formed joint venture called "Fobeni Healthcom Pharmaceutical Jiangsu Co., Ltd." with Chinese pharmaceutical company "Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (group)".
(https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2017/release/00020.html)
(*2) One of the examples of medical service businesses are the one which Marubeni invested in Indonesia's leading hospital operator "PT Slioam International Hospitals Tbk."
(https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2020/release/2020022502E.pdf)

<Lunatus>
Company name Lunatus Marketing & Consulting FZCO
Location Dubai, UAE
Establish 2003
CEO Dr. Lina Kouatly
Business Established in 2003, Lunatus is market-leading turnkey solutions provider that handles regulatory, marketing, sales, distribution and supply chain
management as a one-stop for international pharmaceutical & medical device companies. Lunatus offers turn-key representation for international
healthcare companies seeking a successful launch and sustainable double growth in the Arabian Gulf Countries. Lunatus has a proven track-record
of building brands, in addition to their own private-label range, and raising their market position to be amongst the top within their relevant market
segment in the region.
Website http://lunatus.com/
< Marubeni >
Company name Marubeni Corporation
Head Office Tokyo, Japan
Incorporated December 1949
President & CEO Masumi Kakinoki
Business Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing
and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging
fields including lifestyle, ICT business & logistics, food, agri business, forest products, chemicals, metals & mineral resources, energy, power,
infrastructure project, aerospace & ship, finance, leasing & real estate business, construction, industrial machinery & mobility, next generation business
development and next generation corporate development. Additionally, the Marubeni Group offers a variety of services, makes internal and external
investments, and is involved in resource development throughout all of the above industries.
Website https://www.marubeni.com/en/

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 05:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
