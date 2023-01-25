Marubeni : Notice Regarding a Corporate Spinoff of Marubeni Corporation

Jan. 25, 2023
Marubeni IT Solutions Inc.
Marubeni Network Solutions Inc.
Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd.
Marubeni Corporation
Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni") announced in the "Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff" today that an intermediate holding company ("the newly established company") will be established through a corporate spinoff. In accordance with this corporate spinoff, Marubeni's shares of Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd., Marubeni Network Solutions Inc., and Marubeni IT Solutions Inc. will be transferred to the newly established company. The business of these three companies will remain unchanged, and these companies will continue current business operations.
January 25, 2023: Announcement from Marubeni Corporation
Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff
Link: https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2023/release/202301252E.pdf
