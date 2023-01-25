Marubeni : Notice Regarding a Corporate Spinoff of Marubeni Corporation

Jan. 25, 2023

Marubeni IT Solutions Inc.

Marubeni Network Solutions Inc.

Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd.

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni") announced in the "Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff" today that an intermediate holding company ("the newly established company") will be established through a corporate spinoff. In accordance with this corporate spinoff, Marubeni's shares of Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd., Marubeni Network Solutions Inc., and Marubeni IT Solutions Inc. will be transferred to the newly established company. The business of these three companies will remain unchanged, and these companies will continue current business operations.

January 25, 2023: Announcement from Marubeni Corporation

Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff

Link: https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2023/release/202301252E.pdf

Contact:

Marubeni Corporation

Media Relations Sec., Corporate Communications Dept.

TEL: +81-3-3282-2112