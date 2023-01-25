Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Marubeni Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-25 am EST
1592.50 JPY   -0.13%
02:07aMarubeni : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff
PU
02:07aMarubeni : Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
01/20Marubeni Corporation - Digital Learning Pilot Project at a School in Indonesia Commences
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marubeni : Notice Regarding a Corporate Spinoff of Marubeni Corporation

01/25/2023 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan. 25, 2023
Marubeni IT Solutions Inc.
Marubeni Network Solutions Inc.
Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd.
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni") announced in the "Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff" today that an intermediate holding company ("the newly established company") will be established through a corporate spinoff. In accordance with this corporate spinoff, Marubeni's shares of Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd., Marubeni Network Solutions Inc., and Marubeni IT Solutions Inc. will be transferred to the newly established company. The business of these three companies will remain unchanged, and these companies will continue current business operations.
January 25, 2023: Announcement from Marubeni Corporation
Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff
Link: https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2023/release/202301252E.pdf

Contact:
Marubeni Corporation
Media Relations Sec., Corporate Communications Dept.
TEL: +81-3-3282-2112

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARUBENI CORPORATION
02:07aMarubeni : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corpo..
PU
02:07aMarubeni : Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
01/20Marubeni Corporation - Digital Learning Pilot Project at a School in Indonesia Commence..
AQ
01/20Vertical Aerospace Progresses Launch Plans in Japan with Asia's First eVTOL Delivery Sl..
AQ
01/19Marubeni Corporation - Feasibility S :
AQ
01/13Marubeni Signs a Memorandum of Understanding of Strategic Partnership with Singapore's ..
AQ
01/13Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE:1518) agr..
CI
01/13Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE:1518) agr..
CI
01/12Marubeni : Signs a Memorandum of Understanding of Strategic Partnership with Singapore's S..
PU
01/04Marubeni Repurchases 11 Billion Yen Worth of Shares in December 2022
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 10 530 B 81 055 M 81 055 M
Net income 2023 522 B 4 017 M 4 017 M
Net Debt 2023 1 536 B 11 826 M 11 826 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,09x
Yield 2023 4,85%
Capitalization 2 712 B 20 879 M 20 879 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 42 882
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart MARUBENI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 594,50 JPY
Average target price 1 813,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masumi Kakinoki President, CEO & Representative Director
Takayuki Furuya Executive Officer & Manager-Corporate Planning
Fumiya Kokubu Chairman
Kyohei Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Yuri Okina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUBENI CORPORATION5.25%20 879
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION1.75%48 374
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-10.79%48 079
ITOCHU CORPORATION-0.43%46 218
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.10%45 059
SUMITOMO CORPORATION3.85%21 826