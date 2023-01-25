Advanced search
    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-25 am EST
1592.50 JPY   -0.13%
Marubeni : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff
PU
Marubeni : Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
Marubeni Corporation - Digital Learning Pilot Project at a School in Indonesia Commences
AQ
Marubeni : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff

01/25/2023 | 02:07am EST
(Translation)

January 25, 2023

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name:

Marubeni Corporation

(URL

https://www.marubeni.com/en/)

TSE Code:

8002

Listed:

Tokyo Prime

Representative:

Masumi Kakinoki

President and CEO, Member of the Board

Contact:

Hirofumi Furuya

General Manager, Media Relations Sec.

(TEL

+81-3-3282-2112)

Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff

Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni") announces that the Board of Directors of Marubeni resolved today that on April 3, 2023 (scheduled) an intermediate holding company (the newly established company) will be established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marubeni through a corporate spinoff and acquire the rights and obligations of the business management of Marubeni's subsidiaries in the information and telecommunications field. Specifically, the rights and obligations will include Marubeni's shares of Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd. (Marubeni's shareholding ratio: 100%), Marubeni Network Solutions Inc. (Marubeni's shareholding ratio: 100%), and Marubeni IT Solutions Inc. (Marubeni's shareholding ratio: 46%; Marubeni Information Systems' shareholding ratio: 34%).

Since the corporate spinoff will be a simple incorporation-type separation and conducted by Marubeni as an entirely independent action, certain details are omitted from this disclosure.

1. Objective of the Corporate Spinoff

In recent years, the domestic ICT market has been rapidly expanding and is expected to continue to grow steadily. At the same time, the structure of the domestic ICT market itself is drastically changing because of the acceleration of digital transformation and the increasing responsibility for ESG and SDGs.

Under these circumstances, Marubeni Information Systems, Marubeni Network Solutions, and Marubeni IT Solutions, Marubeni group companies active in the ICT field, are creating and promoting their own ICT businesses respectively. However, to keep up with the rapid changes in the ICT market more quickly and strategically, Marubeni will inaugurate a new structure led by a newly established company through the corporate spinoff.

This company will gather human capital partly from each group company. It will also lead activities such as planning and executing strategies, including investments to advanced technologies or future growth fields, and creating synergies among group companies.

2. Outline of the Corporate Spinoff 1Schedule

January

25, 2023

Resolution by the Board of Directors

April 3,

2023 (scheduled)

Effective date of the corporate spinoff

*The corporate spinoff, pursuant to Article 805 of the Companies Act, will be executed without the approval of a general meeting of the shareholders. (Simple Incorporation-Type Separations)

2Method

The corporate spinoff will be a simple incorporation-type separation. Marubeni will be the separated company. The newly established company will be the succeeding company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marubeni.

3Allotment of Shares

The newly established company will issue 10,000 shares of common stock, all of which shall be allotted to Marubeni.

4Treatment of Share Purchase Warrant and Bonds with Share Purchase Warrants Marubeni has not issued share purchase warrants and bonds with share purchase warrants.

5Change in Capital Resulting from the Corporate Spinoff

There will be no change in Marubeni's capital resulting from the corporate spinoff.

6Rights and Obligations Transferred to the Newly Established Company

The newly established company will succeed to the assets, liabilities, and other rights and obligations related to the business management of Marubeni's subsidiaries in the information and telecommunications field from Marubeni as set forth in the incorporation-type company separation plan dated January 25, 2023. Specifically, 1,010,000 shares of Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd., 5,882 shares of Marubeni Network Solutions Inc., and 46,000 shares of Marubeni IT Solutions Inc. will be transferred to the newly established company. The newly established company will not succeed to any liabilities, employment contracts and other contractual relationships, or rights and obligations based on such contracts from Marubeni.

7Ability to Fulfill Obligations

Marubeni has determined that there will be no problems with the prospects for fulfillment of obligations to be borne by the newly established company after the corporate spinoff.

3. Overview of the Corporate Spinoff

Separated Company

Newly Established Company

(As of March 31, 2022)

(At the time of Establishment

(scheduled))

(1)

Company Name

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni I-DIGIO Holdings Co.,

Ltd.

(2)

Address of

4-2 Otemachi 1-chome, Chiyoda-

4-2 Otemachi 1-chome, Chiyoda-

Headquarters

ku, Tokyo

ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

Masumi Kakinoki,

Koji Tokuda

President & CEO

President & CEO

(4)

Description of Business

Export and import of products

Business management of

both domestically and

subsidiaries related to the

internationally, etc.

information and

telecommunication field

(5)

Capital

262,947 million yen

310 million yen

(6)

Date Established

December 1, 1949

April 3, 2023 (scheduled)

(7)

Number of Shares

1,738,475,497 shares

10,000 Shares

Issued

(8) Fiscal Year-End

March 31

March 31

(9)

Major Shareholders and

The Master Trust Bank of Japan,

Marubeni Corporation: 100%

Shareholding Ratio

Ltd. (Trust Account): 17.67%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

(Trust Account): 6.73%

Euroclear Bank SA/NV: 5.48%

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance

Company: 2.19%

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.: 1.74%

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.:

1.74%

STATE STREET BANK WEST

CLIENT-TREATY 505234:

1.63%

Nippon Life Insurance

Company: 1.36%

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK

385781: 1.17%

BNYM AS AGT/CLTS NON

TREATY JASDEC: 1.08%

(10) Consolidated Financial Results of the Latest Three Fiscal Years

Marubeni Corporation (consolidated/IFRS)

Fiscal Year (million yen)

2020

2021

2022

Net Assets (million yen)

1,604,600

1,907,507

2,338,328

Total Assets (million yen)

6,320,037

6,935,749

8,255,583

Equity per Share Attributable to Owners

731.72

903.86

1,217.00

of the Parent (yen)

Net Sales (million yen)

6,827,641

6,332,414

8,508,591

Operating Income (million yen)

133,875

141,553

284,490

Net before Tax (million yen)

165,935

281,742

528,790

Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the

197,450

223,256

424,320

Parent (million yen)

Net Profit per Share (yen)

116.03

126.32

242.89

4. Overview of the Business Division to be Spun Off 1Business Description of the Division to be Spun Off

Business management of subsidiaries related to the information and telecommunication field, etc.

2Financial Results of the Division to be Spun Off

Since the division to be spun off is not engaged in profit-making businesses, there are no applicable items.

3Assets and Liabilities of the Division to be Spun Off

Assets

Liabilities

Category

Book Value

Category

Book Value

Current Assets

0 yen

Current Liabilities

0 yen

Fixed Assets

6,406 million yen

Fixed Liabilities

0 yen

Total

6,406 million yen

Total

0 yen

4Profile of Marubeni after the Corporate Spinoff

There will be no change in Marubeni's name, location, title and name of representative, business content, capital, or accounting period.

5. Structure after the Corporate Spinoff Before the Corporate Spinoff

After the Corporate Spinoff (April 2023)

6. Future Forecast

The newly established company will be a consolidated subsidiary of Marubeni, and the financial effects of the corporate spinoff to Marubeni's consolidated and non-consolidated businesses will be minor. However, if there is a need to revise the business forecast or any matters to be announced, we will immediately issue an announcement.

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 07:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
