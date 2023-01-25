Marubeni : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff

(Translation) January 25, 2023 To Whom It May Concern: Company Name: Marubeni Corporation (URL https://www.marubeni.com/en/) TSE Code: 8002 Listed: Tokyo Prime Representative: Masumi Kakinoki President and CEO, Member of the Board Contact: Hirofumi Furuya General Manager, Media Relations Sec. (TEL +81-3-3282-2112) Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through a Corporate Spinoff Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni") announces that the Board of Directors of Marubeni resolved today that on April 3, 2023 (scheduled) an intermediate holding company (the newly established company) will be established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marubeni through a corporate spinoff and acquire the rights and obligations of the business management of Marubeni's subsidiaries in the information and telecommunications field. Specifically, the rights and obligations will include Marubeni's shares of Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd. (Marubeni's shareholding ratio: 100%), Marubeni Network Solutions Inc. (Marubeni's shareholding ratio: 100%), and Marubeni IT Solutions Inc. (Marubeni's shareholding ratio: 46%; Marubeni Information Systems' shareholding ratio: 34%). Since the corporate spinoff will be a simple incorporation-type separation and conducted by Marubeni as an entirely independent action, certain details are omitted from this disclosure. 1. Objective of the Corporate Spinoff In recent years, the domestic ICT market has been rapidly expanding and is expected to continue to grow steadily. At the same time, the structure of the domestic ICT market itself is drastically changing because of the acceleration of digital transformation and the increasing responsibility for ESG and SDGs. Under these circumstances, Marubeni Information Systems, Marubeni Network Solutions, and Marubeni IT Solutions, Marubeni group companies active in the ICT field, are creating and promoting their own ICT businesses respectively. However, to keep up with the rapid changes in the ICT market more quickly and strategically, Marubeni will inaugurate a new structure led by a newly established company through the corporate spinoff. This company will gather human capital partly from each group company. It will also lead activities such as planning and executing strategies, including investments to advanced technologies or future growth fields, and creating synergies among group companies. 1

2. Outline of the Corporate Spinoff （1）Schedule January 25, 2023 Resolution by the Board of Directors April 3, 2023 (scheduled) Effective date of the corporate spinoff *The corporate spinoff, pursuant to Article 805 of the Companies Act, will be executed without the approval of a general meeting of the shareholders. (Simple Incorporation-Type Separations) （2）Method The corporate spinoff will be a simple incorporation-type separation. Marubeni will be the separated company. The newly established company will be the succeeding company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marubeni. （3）Allotment of Shares The newly established company will issue 10,000 shares of common stock, all of which shall be allotted to Marubeni. （4）Treatment of Share Purchase Warrant and Bonds with Share Purchase Warrants Marubeni has not issued share purchase warrants and bonds with share purchase warrants. （5）Change in Capital Resulting from the Corporate Spinoff There will be no change in Marubeni's capital resulting from the corporate spinoff. （6）Rights and Obligations Transferred to the Newly Established Company The newly established company will succeed to the assets, liabilities, and other rights and obligations related to the business management of Marubeni's subsidiaries in the information and telecommunications field from Marubeni as set forth in the incorporation-type company separation plan dated January 25, 2023. Specifically, 1,010,000 shares of Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd., 5,882 shares of Marubeni Network Solutions Inc., and 46,000 shares of Marubeni IT Solutions Inc. will be transferred to the newly established company. The newly established company will not succeed to any liabilities, employment contracts and other contractual relationships, or rights and obligations based on such contracts from Marubeni. （7）Ability to Fulfill Obligations Marubeni has determined that there will be no problems with the prospects for fulfillment of obligations to be borne by the newly established company after the corporate spinoff. 2

3. Overview of the Corporate Spinoff Separated Company Newly Established Company (As of March 31, 2022) (At the time of Establishment (scheduled)) (1) Company Name Marubeni Corporation Marubeni I-DIGIO Holdings Co., Ltd. (2) Address of 4-2 Otemachi 1-chome, Chiyoda- 4-2 Otemachi 1-chome, Chiyoda- Headquarters ku, Tokyo ku, Tokyo (3) Representative Masumi Kakinoki, Koji Tokuda President & CEO President & CEO (4) Description of Business Export and import of products Business management of both domestically and subsidiaries related to the internationally, etc. information and telecommunication field (5) Capital 262,947 million yen 310 million yen (6) Date Established December 1, 1949 April 3, 2023 (scheduled) (7) Number of Shares 1,738,475,497 shares 10,000 Shares Issued (8) Fiscal Year-End March 31 March 31 (9) Major Shareholders and The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Marubeni Corporation: 100% Shareholding Ratio Ltd. (Trust Account): 17.67% Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account): 6.73% Euroclear Bank SA/NV: 5.48% Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company: 2.19% Mizuho Bank, Ltd.: 1.74% Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.: 1.74% STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT-TREATY 505234: 1.63% Nippon Life Insurance Company: 1.36% JPMORGAN CHASE BANK 385781: 1.17% BNYM AS AGT/CLTS NON TREATY JASDEC: 1.08% 3

(10) Consolidated Financial Results of the Latest Three Fiscal Years Marubeni Corporation (consolidated/IFRS) Fiscal Year (million yen) 2020 2021 2022 Net Assets (million yen) 1,604,600 1,907,507 2,338,328 Total Assets (million yen) 6,320,037 6,935,749 8,255,583 Equity per Share Attributable to Owners 731.72 903.86 1,217.00 of the Parent (yen) Net Sales (million yen) 6,827,641 6,332,414 8,508,591 Operating Income (million yen) 133,875 141,553 284,490 Net before Tax (million yen) △165,935 281,742 528,790 Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the △197,450 223,256 424,320 Parent (million yen) Net Profit per Share (yen) △116.03 126.32 242.89 4. Overview of the Business Division to be Spun Off （1）Business Description of the Division to be Spun Off Business management of subsidiaries related to the information and telecommunication field, etc. （2）Financial Results of the Division to be Spun Off Since the division to be spun off is not engaged in profit-making businesses, there are no applicable items. （3）Assets and Liabilities of the Division to be Spun Off Assets Liabilities Category Book Value Category Book Value Current Assets 0 yen Current Liabilities 0 yen Fixed Assets 6,406 million yen Fixed Liabilities 0 yen Total 6,406 million yen Total 0 yen （4）Profile of Marubeni after the Corporate Spinoff There will be no change in Marubeni's name, location, title and name of representative, business content, capital, or accounting period. 4