Marubeni Corporation is a diversified group organized primarily around 12 business segments: - sale of agricultural products and related services (47% of net sales): sale of agricultural inputs (crop protection products, fertilizers, seeds, etc.), precision farming services, formulation of crop protection products, export of cereals and oilseeds, etc.; - sale of food products (17.6%); - production and distribution of oil, gas, alternative energy and electricity (10.4%); - production of chemicals and petrochemicals (6.4%); - production of metals and mineral resources (4.9%); - sale and financing of industrial and construction machinery and equipment (4.6%). The group also develops car sales and tire distribution activities; - sales of consumer electronics (4.3%). In addition, the group develops real estate development and management activities; - sale of forest products (2.3%): wood chips and biomass fuel, pulp and waste paper, paper, paperboard, hygiene products, building & construction materials and wood products; - sale of apparel, accessories, textile and lifestyle products (1.1%); - management and operation of aircraft and ships (1%); - development of energy production units and industrial installations (0.3%); - finance and leasing (0.1%): auto finance, aircraft leasing, aircraft engine leasing, leasing and renting of refrigerated trailers, commercial vehicles and commercial freight railcars, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (37.2%), the United States (42.5%)

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale