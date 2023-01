Marubeni : Organizational and Personnel Changes

January 25, 2023

Marubeni Corporation

Organizational and Personnel Changes

Today, Marubeni Corporation has resolved the personnel changes of Members of the Board, Executive Officers, as well as organizational changes.

I. Changes of Directors and Officers・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 1

Changes of Executive Officers Promotion and Changes in Assignment of Executive Officers Newly Appointed Executive Officers Retiring Executive Officers Retiring Executive Officer Changes of Board Members and Candidates of Board Members Retiring Board Member (As of The 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, June, 2023) Newly Appointed Board Member (As of The 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, June, 2023) Board Member Candidates Appointed 10 Board Members Appointed 1 Audit & Supervisory Board Member & 1 Retiring Member

<Reference>

・Board Members, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers (As of April 1, 2023)

・Board Members, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers (As of The 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders & Board Meeting, June, 2023)

II. Organizational Changes (As of April 1, 2023)・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 6