Sep. 06, 2023
Marubeni Corporation
Marubeni Corporation has resolved the following personnel changes:
|Name
|Effective as of October 1, 2023
|Current
|Atsushi Nakano
|General Manager, Packaging Business Dept.
|MARUBENI FOREST LINX CO., LTD.
|Takahiro Shimada
|KRAFT OF ASIA PAPERBOARD & PACKAGING CO., LTD.
|General Manager, Packaging Business Dept.
|Tsuneo Yoshida
|General Manager, Construction & Mining Equipment Dept.-Ⅱ
|
Deputy General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept.,
Construction, Industrial Machinery & Mobility Div.
|Tomoaki Sugino
|POWER TRAIN TECHNOLOGIES CHILE S.A.
|General Manager, Construction & Mining Equipment Dept.-Ⅱ
