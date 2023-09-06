Sep. 06, 2023
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation has resolved the following personnel changes:

NameEffective as of October 1, 2023Current
Atsushi Nakano General Manager, Packaging Business Dept. MARUBENI FOREST LINX CO., LTD.
Takahiro Shimada KRAFT OF ASIA PAPERBOARD & PACKAGING CO., LTD. General Manager, Packaging Business Dept.
Tsuneo Yoshida General Manager, Construction & Mining Equipment Dept.-Ⅱ Deputy General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept.,
Construction, Industrial Machinery & Mobility Div.
Tomoaki Sugino POWER TRAIN TECHNOLOGIES CHILE S.A. General Manager, Construction & Mining Equipment Dept.-Ⅱ

