Apr. 10, 2024
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation has resolved the following personnel changes:

Name Effective as of June 1, 2024 Current
Hiroumi Suzuki Marubeni Australia Ltd.;
General Manager, Port Moresby Branch 		Marubeni Australia Ltd.
Hideki Hashizume MARUBENI PENSION FUND Marubeni Australia Ltd.;
General Manager, Port Moresby Branch

